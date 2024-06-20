Building Communities Fund grants
2025-27 funding opportunity closes Aug. 22
Commerce has opened the 2025-27 funding round for the Building Communities Fund. The program awards state grants to tribes and nonprofit community-based organizations to pay for up to 25% of eligible capital costs to acquire, construct, or rehabilitate nonresidential community and social service projects.
Under exceptional circumstances, the state share of project costs may exceed these amounts. There is no minimum or maximum grant award amount.
Application information
The ZoomGrants application and supporting materials are available on the Building Communities Fund webpage.
- DEADLINE: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22
Free application workshops
Join the BCF team for free application workshops on Zoom and in-person to learn more about the funding and ask any questions. These workshops are not mandatory, but registration is required to attend.
Virtual workshops
In-person workshops
-
Seattle
10 a.m. Wednesday, July 9
Radisson Hotel – SeaTac
San Juan Ballroom
18118 International Blvd
Seattle Registration
-
Spokane
10 a.m. Thursday, July 10
Spokane Falls Community College
Sub Lounge – Bldg. 17, Rm. 102
3410 West Whistalks Way
Spokane registration
-
Yakima
10 a.m. Wednesday, July 16
Yakima Convention Center
Sen. Alex Deccio – Ballroom H
10 N. 8th Street
Yakima Registratio
Questions?
Email capprograms@commerce.wa.gov or call 360-725-3075.