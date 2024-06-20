Submit Release
Building Communities Fund grants

2025-27 funding opportunity closes Aug. 22

Commerce has opened the 2025-27 funding round for the Building Communities Fund. The program awards state grants to tribes and nonprofit community-based organizations to pay for up to 25% of eligible capital costs to acquire, construct, or rehabilitate nonresidential community and social service projects.

Under exceptional circumstances, the state share of project costs may exceed these amounts. There is no minimum or maximum grant award amount.

Application information

The ZoomGrants application and supporting materials are available on the Building Communities Fund webpage.

  • DEADLINE: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22

Free application workshops

Join the BCF team for free application workshops on Zoom and in-person to learn more about the funding and ask any questions. These workshops are not mandatory, but registration is required to attend.

Virtual workshops

In-person workshops

  • Seattle
    10 a.m. Wednesday, July 9
    Radisson Hotel – SeaTac
    San Juan Ballroom
    18118 International Blvd
    Seattle Registration
  • Spokane
    10 a.m. Thursday, July 10
    Spokane Falls Community College
    Sub Lounge – Bldg. 17, Rm. 102
    3410 West Whistalks Way
    Spokane registration
  • Yakima
    10 a.m. Wednesday, July 16
    Yakima Convention Center
    Sen. Alex Deccio – Ballroom H
    10 N. 8th Street
    Yakima Registratio

Questions?

Email capprograms@commerce.wa.gov or call 360-725-3075.

