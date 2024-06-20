Old National Receives BauerFinancial 5-Star Rating

Submit Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has received a 5-Star “Superior” rating from BauerFinancial.

“Old National is pleased to once again receive the highest star rating from BauerFinancial,” said Jim Ryan, Old National Chairman and CEO. “This award, based on independent research, recognizes the strength and stability of Old National and our ability to consistently exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Since 1983, BauerFinancial has used a 5-Star scale to analyze and grade banks in the United States. Institutions cannot opt out of or pay for a BauerFinancial rating.

BauerFinancial rates banks quarterly. Analysis includes profitability/loss trend, the market versus book value of the investment portfolio, community reinvestment rating, liquidity, historical data and more.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. The sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management (including CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2024), Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of “The Civic 50” – an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Investor Relations:
Lynell Durchholz
(812) 464-1366
lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com

Media Relations:
Rick Vach
(904) 535-9489
rick.vach@oldnational.com


