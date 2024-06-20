Change in leadership at Bosch in North America

Farmington Hills, Mich., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mike Mansuetti to retire after 12 years as president of Bosch in North America, 36 years with the company

Paul Thomas to assume role of president of Bosch in North America in addition to existing position as president of Bosch Mobility in the Americas

Bosch in North America poised for continued growth

Today Bosch announced that Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America, will retire on Oct. 1, 2024, after transitioning to an advisory role on Sept. 1, 2024. On Sept. 1, Paul Thomas will assume the role of president of Bosch in North America in addition to his existing position as president for Bosch Mobility in the Americas.

“In his 12 years at the helm of the North American region, Mike Mansuetti established a dynamic culture that focused on high-performance and cooperation across all business areas,” said Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of Robert Bosch GmbH. “We are confident that Paul Thomas will continue to build on this foundation as Bosch seeks to further accelerate profitable, sustainable growth in North America.”

During Mike Mansuetti’s tenure as president, Bosch in North America third-party sales increased more than 55%, from $10.6 billion in 2012 to $16.5 billion in 2023. He prioritized regional growth around four success factors: innovation, customer satisfaction, high-performance culture and digital enablement. He represented Bosch in many industry associations over the years, including the Board of Directors for MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, and the Consumer Technology Association Executive Board and Board of Industry Leaders.

In his current role, Paul Thomas oversees technology, strategy and sales activities for Bosch Mobility in the Americas region, a $12.4 billion business. He has more than 25 years of mobility experience and has held executive leadership positions in the areas of sales, production control, logistics, manufacturing and business unit management.

An Executive Committee will support Paul Thomas in his role as president of Bosch in North America. The committee members will serve in an advisory capacity and further enable regional growth, operations, advocacy, cross-domain coordination, talent sustainability and functional excellence:

Mohammed Abraham , executive vice president, Bosch Mobility

, executive vice president, Bosch Mobility Christine Zimmerman , senior vice president, Bosch Global Business Services

, senior vice president, Bosch Global Business Services Alissa Cleland, vice president, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs, Bosch

Bosch registered profitable growth in North America in 2023. Sales to third parties in North America increased 6% year-over-year to $16.5 billion (15.2 billion euros) while total net sales from the North American region increased 8% to $17.9 billion. The company continues to bolster regional investment: since the beginning of 2022 Bosch has announced more than $3 billion worth of investments in North America across its portfolio.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs 42,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the North American region (as of Dec. 31, 2023). Bosch generated consolidated sales of $16.5 billion in the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2023. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.mx and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 429,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2023). The company generated sales of $99 billion in 2023. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch’s broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is “Invented for life,” Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 470 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch’s innovative strength is key to the company’s further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 90,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 48,000 are software engineers.

