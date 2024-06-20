Trust Stamp integrates its AI-powered software with Mastercard’s Sandbox as a Service

Trust Stamp has integrated its AI-powered products with Mastercard’s Sandbox as a Service which allows Mastercard member banks and financial institutions to browse, test and experience trusted and verified solutions and customer journeys within a core banking environment

ATLANTA, GA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp announced that it has integrated its AI-powered software solutions with Mastercard’s Sandbox as a Service which offers an ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions that enable Mastercard member banks and financial institutions to drive innovation and support partnership strategies by collaborating, building and validating solutions with third-party providers, while establishing mutually beneficial partnerships.

Andrew Gowasack, Trust Stamp’s President, commented, "As fraudsters become more adept at circumventing traditional security measures, prioritizing robust fraud prevention is crucial to protecting customers, safeguarding assets, and maintaining trust. Mastercard is a market leader in providing effective anti-fraud solutions and we are very pleased to have this opportunity to offer its member banks and financial institutions an opportunity to test interactive journeys using our cutting-edge technology solutions, hopefully reducing the time needed for understanding, validating and implementing our solutions.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

