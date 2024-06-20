Predictable patterns within the kelp forest can indirectly create temporary refugia from ocean acidification

Highlights

Potential of kelp as ocean acidification refugia has been addressed through an integration of observations, modelling and mesocosm work.

Kelp did not have a direct mitigating effect against OA in the low retentive habitats.

Improved biological responses were observed in investigated calcifiers.

Positive responses were related to increased predictability in pH autocorrelation signal and improved habitat provisioning through resource utilization.

Kelp can improve ecosystem services

Abstract

Kelps are recognized for providing many ecosystem services in coastal areas and considered in ocean acidification (OA) mitigation. However, assessing OA modification requires an understanding of the multiple parameters involved in carbonate chemistry, especially in highly dynamic systems. We studied the effects of sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) on an experimental farm at the north end of Hood Canal, Washington—a low retentive coastal system. In this field mesocosm study, two oyster species (Magallana gigas, Ostrea lurida) were exposed at locations in the mid, edge, and outside the kelp array. The Hood Head Sugar Kelp Farm Model outputs were used to identify dominating factors in spatial and temporal kelp dynamics, while wavelet spectrum analyses helped in understanding predictability patterns. This was linked to the measured biological responses (dissolution, growth, isotopes) of the exposed organisms. Positioned in an area of high (sub)-diel tidal fluxes with low retention potential, there were no measurable alterations of the seawater pH at the study site, demonstrating that the kelp array could not induce a direct mitigating effect against OA. However, beneficial responses in calcifiers were still observed, which are linked to two causes: increased pH predictability and improved provisioning through kelp-derived particulate organic resource utilization and as such, kelp improved habitat suitability and indirectly created refugia against OA. This study can serve as an analogue for many coastal bay habitats where prevailing physical forcing drives chemical changes. Future macrophyte studies that investigate OA mitigating effects should focus also on the importance of predictability patterns, which can additionally improve the conditions for marine calcifiers and ecosystem services vulnerable to or compromised by OA, including aquaculture sustainability.

Bednaršek N., Pelletier G., Beck M. W., Feely R. A., Siegrist Z., Kiefer D., Davis J. & Peabody B., 2024. Predictable patterns within the kelp forest can indirectly create temporary refugia from ocean acidification. Science of the Total Environment 945: 174065. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.174065. Article.

