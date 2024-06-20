Intech Launches U.S. Small-Mid Cap Enhanced Plus Strategy with Over a Half Billion in Initial Funding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intech, a global quantitative equity manager, proudly announces the launch of its U.S. Small-Mid Cap (SMID) Enhanced Plus strategy, backed by a substantial initial investment exceeding half a billion dollars. This new mandate underscores Intech’s sustained growth and strategic innovation, setting Intech U.S. Small-Mid Cap Enhanced Plus strategy apart from competitors with its unique approach and competitive fee structure.1



Key Differentiators in a Competitive Market

Distinctive Alpha Source : Aims to use stock price volatility and correlations to deliver an uncorrelated alpha source for portfolios.

: Aims to use stock price volatility and correlations to deliver an uncorrelated alpha source for portfolios. Enhanced Indexing : Moderate, systematic deviations from the index seek a higher probability of alpha capture and strong alignment with policy portfolios.

: Moderate, systematic deviations from the index seek a higher probability of alpha capture and strong alignment with policy portfolios. Lower Fees: Clients have the potential to capture a larger portion of returns from lower relative active management fees.1



“Solving for emerging client needs is a key focus of the new Intech,” said Dr. Jose Marques, Chief Executive Officer at Intech. “This announcement continues the momentum since our successful management buyout that includes a recent $1.5 billion World ex-US mandate, a new strategic product partnership, and the launch of a client-funded defensive equity UCITS offering.”

“Our U.S. SMID Cap Enhanced Plus strategy leverages our core capabilities and is uniquely positioned to meet the challenges of today’s markets,” said Dr. Ryan Stever, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Intech. “In a more normalized rate environment with lower equity risk premiums, optimizing returns through enhanced indexing is more crucial than ever.”

We invite our clients, partners, and the investment community to learn more about this exciting new strategy and its benefits.

For further details, please contact:

Media Contact

Andre Prawoto

Head of Strategy

Phone: 1-561-776-2226

Email: aprawoto@intechinvestments.com

About Intech

Intech is a private, quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of institutional investors since 1987. Pioneers in the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients across six continents. For more information, visit www.intechinvestments.com

1. eVestment as of May 31, 2024. Includes 91 actively managed separate account strategies in the eVestment U.S. Small-Mid Cap Core Universe. The fee for Intech U.S. Small-Mid Cap Enhanced Plus strategy falls in the bottom 5th percentile for a $50 million mandate.

This press release does not constitute investment advice, nor should it be construed as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or fund. The value of investments and the income derived from them can go down and up, and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The information contained herein may be restricted by law, may not be reproduced or referred to without express written permission, or used in any jurisdiction or circumstance in which its use would be unlawful.