Bones Coffee Company’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Lattes Roll Into Retail

Refreshing Set of Flavor-Packed Coffee Beverages Now Available at Walmart

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beat the heat with sweet, iced coffee-on-the-go. Bones Coffee Company is pleased to announce the launch of its line of ready-to-drink (RTD) cold brew lattes, now available at Walmart.

Five fun flavors of Bones Coffee’s Cold Brew Lattes are available at more than 3,000 Walmart stores: Sinn-O-Bun, French Toast, Holy Cannoli, S’morey Time, and Electric Unicorn. Bones developed Sinn-O-Bun as an exclusive flavor for Walmart.

“We’re excited to offer our popular, flavored coffees in the form of sweet, creamy cold brew lattes at Walmart,” said Travis Rule, CEO and Co-Owner of Bones Coffee Company. “We can’t wait for more people to get their hands on these creatively designed cans full of flavors our fans love and take them on the go.”

In cans designed with Bones’ signature skeleton and creative flair, Bones RTD lattes are designed to be refreshingly smooth, with 100% cold brewed coffee, a splash of whole milk, and a touch of sweetness. Made with Arabica beans ethically sourced from Brazil and freshly roasted in small batches, the lattes are rich, full-bodied, and full of flavor.

Bones Coffee’s RTD lattes are available in select Walmart stores across the U.S. Visit the store locator at bonescoffee.com for locations. They are also available online at Walmart.com , Amazon , and bonescoffee.com .

The RTD lattes are available in single cans ($2.98), 4-packs ($15.99) and 12-packs ($36.99).

A selection of Bones Coffee’s whole bean coffee, ground coffee and Bones Cups are also available on Walmart.com. The line is expanding into other retailers in the coming months.

About Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company has a passion for coffee and a mission to inject some flavor into an otherwise boring landscape of coffee companies. With over 30 tempting flavors all made with high-quality, freshly roasted beans – from Maple Bacon to Holy Cannoli – plus single origin offerings and blends, Bones Coffee products are keto-friendly with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Family-owned and operated with more than 90 local employees in Florida, Bones ships to consumers worldwide and is now expanding in retail. Learn more at bonescoffee.com and follow @bonescoffeecompany on Instagram and Facebook , @bonescoffee on TikTok , and @bonescoffeeco on Twitter .

Lisa Lazarczyk, LAZ PR

lisa@lazpr.com/617.838.7327

