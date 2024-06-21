W. Eugene Smith Fund Renews Howard Chapnick Grant, Publishes New Guidelines for Submissions
Pete Brook, an independent writer, curator, and educator, and a group of prison inmates use archived prison photographs to co-author “History 101: Photography In American Prisons; a course curriculum on images in, and about, carceral sites in the United States.
Pete Brook began the "Prison Photography" project in 2008, which is now a published book and exhibit.
Grant Recognizes Programs That Significantly Contribute to the Field of Documentary Photography Through Education
The Howard Chapnick Grant recognizes organizations that support documentary photography through education, research, online resources or any other actions or activities designed to effect change.”SOUTH HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1996 the W. Eugene Smith Memorial Fund established the Howard Chapnick Grant in honor of the life and career of Howard Chapnick, president of Black Star photo agency, and mentor to photographers around the world.
— Scott Thode, President, W. Eugene Smith Fund
The Howard Chapnick Grant recognizes programs–not individuals–that significantly contribute to the field of documentary photography through education. Education, as defined broadly, could include not only direct learning, but also research, publication, archives, exhibitions, online resources, and social media dissemination–but only if these activities are dedicated to knowledge sharing purposes intended to effect change.
Programs submitted for the Howard Chapnick Grant should display a deep commitment to their communities, particularly those who are underrepresented, and to the advancement of photography in their region. They should foster dialogue on societal issues and have a clear, long-term impact. Organizations applying should have a well-established history, coherent goals, demonstrated impact, and a defined constituency.
Program representatives should submit a one-page overview of their respective program (not to exceed 500 words) including its activities, constituency, and contribution to society. Each submission must include at least three links (to the program, administrative organization, team involved, press coverage, etc.) as references for accessing additional information. Entries for this grant will be accepted only via email at info@SmithFund.org.
This year, the Howard Chapnick Grant will award $5,000 to the winning entry, which can be used to finance any range of qualified educational undertakings including research, direct learning, online resources, publication, archives, exhibition, or social media dissemination. Voluntary entry fee of $25 can be paid through the Smith Fund’s GoFundMe page.
Entries will be accepted beginning Tuesday, July 2nd at 12:01 a.m. ET. Deadline for entry submission is Tuesday, October 8th at 11:59 p.m. ET
For More Information Visit: SmithFund.org/Howard-Chapnick-Grant
Louis Desiderio
Synergy Communications
+1 917-627-0912
lou@pr-synergy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X