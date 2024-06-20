Verizon Business Complete: a new smartphone management solution for all businesses

Verizon Business is the only U.S. carrier offering an end-to-end smartphone management for midsize businesses and enterprises



Now customers can have flexibility, scale and peace of mind when it comes to managing their business’ smartphone needs

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartphone management is complex, especially for midsize and enterprise businesses that often conduct business outside of an office setting. This is why Verizon Business today announced an end-to-end smartphone management solution aimed at providing peace of mind to business owners and their IT teams. For one predictable monthly price, Verizon Business Complete will handle shipping, setup, replacement, and recycling, providing businesses with the smartphones, the unlimited wireless plan, and 24/7 support for employees.

Businesses are facing a series of challenges linked to device management, which include:

Businesses moving towards employer-provided devices. According to a co-authored white paper with Oxford Economics, “ Managing Mobile Strategy ,” more than half (51%) of businesses surveyed that are currently operating on a “bring your own device” approach will start providing devices to employees in the near future. The research, which surveyed 500 executives at companies across ten industries, further showcased that this push towards Employer-Provided Devices is driven by factors such as better security (80%), easier management (68%), and improved productivity (63%).

According to a co-authored white paper with Oxford Economics, “ ,” more than half (51%) of businesses surveyed that are currently operating on a “bring your own device” approach will start providing devices to employees in the near future. The research, which surveyed 500 executives at companies across ten industries, further showcased that this push towards Employer-Provided Devices is driven by factors such as better security (80%), easier management (68%), and improved productivity (63%). The cost of supplying and managing devices. Regardless of whether the devices are personal or supplied by the company, the latter of which comes with a required capital investment, there is a significant cost for businesses to manage all devices.

Regardless of whether the devices are personal or supplied by the company, the latter of which comes with a required capital investment, there is a significant cost for businesses to manage all devices. Wider pressure on IT teams. Currently, IT teams are being tasked to find new and inventive ways to support the workforce, which is often limited by laborious tasks such as device management at a user-level.



Built with those challenges in mind, Verizon Business Complete offers unmatched scale and flexibility among U.S. carriers with a seamless end-to-end offering orchestrated by Verizon Business, all running on Verizon’s ultra-fast, reliable 5G network. Verizon Business Complete operates as an opex solution that removes the need for an immediate capital investment, providing business customers with more flexibility on how they procure and provision smartphones for their business and allowing IT teams to focus on business transformation.

“As IT departments are being tasked with digital transformation within their organizations, from the incorporation of GenAI to strengthening cybersecurity defenses, Verizon Business Complete enables these teams to offload smartphone management and administration and focus instead on higher-order opportunities,” said Iris Meijer, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Verizon Business. “As the only U.S. carrier currently offering an end-to-end smartphone management solution to market for businesses, Verizon Business Complete is yet another example of our ability to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that empower our customers and respond directly to their needs.”

Bringing together a best-in-class offering for businesses

With an eye to enabling IT departments to provide a best-in-class employee experience, Verizon Business Complete delivers a comprehensive smartphone offering on Verizon’s 5G network with 24/7 support and device cycle management that includes:

Shipping : Welcome kit and smartphone is shipped to customer’s employees. Each welcome kit also contains additional accessories as part of the package, including a wall charger and screen protector.

: Welcome kit and smartphone is shipped to customer’s employees. Each welcome kit also contains additional accessories as part of the package, including a wall charger and screen protector. Setup : Verizon provides the customer’s employees with setup assistance.

: Verizon provides the customer’s employees with setup assistance. Management : Verizon Business Complete includes Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) that enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and mobile applications connecting to their networks, prioritizing security.

: Verizon Business Complete includes (MDM) that enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and mobile applications connecting to their networks, prioritizing security. Repair & replacement : Optional insurance coverage includes loss, theft, and damage. Includes device replacement (as fast as same day based on location and inventory) and unlimited cracked screen repairs.

: Optional insurance coverage includes loss, theft, and damage. Includes device replacement (as fast as same day based on location and inventory) and unlimited cracked screen repairs. Upgrade & recycling: Upgrades are available every 24 months. Verizon handles the retrieval and recycling of outgoing devices.



End-to-end smartphone management also offers businesses the confidence that their smartphones will be properly managed from a sustainability perspective from procurement to disposal.

To purchase Verizon Business Complete, customers simply click to accept a month-to-month agreement at the time of ordering. They can add or remove as many smartphone devices as required based on their business needs. Pricing plans are based on the smartphone models requested.

Verizon Business Complete complements Verizon Business’ existing offerings, including Verizon Mobile Device Management and Total Mobile Protection for Business , a device protection solution.

Verizon Business Complete is currently available on a limited basis, and will be available to customers later this summer.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .