New Vital Farms Campaign Celebrates Game Changers on Every Field

Campaign features real Vital Farms farmers and will appear across National Women’s Soccer League, Ladies Professional Golf Association and Ladies Tennis through November 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With all eyes on women’s sports in recent months, Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, has launched a new campaign celebrating game changers on every field who are vital to business.



The new campaign spots, titled “Early Birds,” celebrate incredible women who are changing the game on every field, connecting the hard work that Vital Farms’ more than 300 family farmers do every day with athletes who are raising the standards on their own field. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Sarah Chatfield, “Early Birds” follows athletes and farmers as they start their day, perfecting their craft, raising the standards and choosing progress over easy, brought to life through a series of match cuts. Featured in the spots are two real-life Vital Farms farmers, Katie and Lachelle.

"Vital Farms has always been committed to raising the standards, and we recognize a shared work ethic, discipline and pursuit of progress between our farmers and the athletes who are operating at the top of their game,” said Kathryn McKeon, Vital Farms Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re excited to join the growing and overdue conversation around women’s sports, and we tip our cap to the badass women we see every day on the field, on our farms, within our crew, on our board and across our stakeholder community, not to mention our own girls on grass – our hens.”

The new creative by GUT Miami in partnership with Dentsu X will appear across linear TV and streaming ad units during National Women’s Soccer League matches, the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour and ladies tennis (singles and doubles) through November 2024, in addition to media sponsorships during select NWSL matches and LPGA tournaments. The campaign will also show up through TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

To encourage more fans across the country to tune in, Vital Farms is amplifying some of the most exciting match-ups taking place this summer and hosting brunch watch parties for fans to enjoy while enjoying limited-time menu offerings featuring Vital Farms eggs. In July, tennis fans can indulge in a “Vital Farms Full English Breakfast” at participating Chicken N Pickle locations across the country while cheering on the ladies’ singles and doubles finalists. And, for golf fans, select Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations will host the “Vital Farms Early Birdie Brunch” during the AIG Women’s Open starring the Rise and Shine Burger, whose MVP is a Vital Farms sunny egg.

Vital Farms’ most recent ad activation, “Farmer Pause” celebrated the hard work of the more than 300 family farmers that produce our eggs with pause ad units across premium streaming services during the holiday season, reminding consumers that farmers don’t get to pause. Even during the holidays.

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

