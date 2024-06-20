Global Body Shaper Market to Grow at 7.1% CAGR, Reaching $6.08 Billion by 2034

Exploration of sustainable materials and production methods to attract environmentally conscious consumers will complement global body shaper market growth.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global body shaper market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 3.06 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to touch US$ 6.08 billion by the end of 2034.Top of Form This market is a key part of the clothing industry that is dedicated to creating, producing, and retailing garments engineered to mold and sculpt the body. These garments, known as body shapers, serve as both undergarments and outerwear, offering compression and reinforcement to different body areas such as the abdomen, waist, hips, thighs, and buttocks.North America and East Asia together account for around 50% share of global sales and will continue to do so through 2024. The global body shaper market is poised for significant growth, with sales expected to reach US$ 6.08 billion by 2024. This growth trajectory is projected to continue, maintaining the same value by the end of 2034, indicating a stable market over the decade. In the United States, the body shaper market is estimated to hit US$ 383.1 million in 2024, capturing 48.3% of the North American market share. This substantial portion highlights the strong demand and market presence in the region. The consistent performance of the global market, coupled with the steady demand in the U.S., underscores the sustained consumer interest and market penetration of body shapers over the next ten years. The consistent performance of the global market, coupled with the steady demand in the U.S., underscores the sustained consumer interest and market penetration of body shapers over the next ten years.On the other hand, China is emerging as a key player in the body shaper market, with sales projected to reach US$ 661.2 million by 2034. This growth reflects the increasing popularity and acceptance of body shapers in the East Asian market. The region is set to experience a robust expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the next decade. This rapid growth in East Asia, particularly in China, signifies a burgeoning market driven by rising disposable incomes, changing fashion trends, and a growing emphasis on body aesthetics. The forecasted expansion highlights the dynamic nature of the body shaper market and its evolving consumer base across different geographical regions.“Demand for body shapers is rising as innovations enhance comfort and fit. Manufacturers are focusing on creating customizable and stylish products using sustainable practices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Advanced Materials Offering Enhanced Compression and Social Media Promotions Boosting Sales of Body ShapersRising awareness surrounding fitness, body aesthetics, and personal grooming has driven the demand for body-shaping products. Consumers are increasingly mindful of their appearance and are actively seeking solutions to achieve their desired body shapes. Sedentary lifestyles, coupled with insufficient physical activity and poor dietary habits, have prompted concerns about body weight and shape.Individuals are turning to body shapers as a temporary means to enhance their appearance and boost their self-confidence. Current fashion trends, which emphasize body-hugging clothing and sleek silhouettes, have heightened the necessity for body-shaping garments. These products aid individuals in achieving smoother contours and enhancing the fit of snug attire, thereby bolstering their popularity within the fashion realm.Advanced materials now offer enhanced compression, support, and moisture-wicking properties, thereby elevating the overall user experience. The pervasive influence of social media platforms, coupled with celebrity endorsements and influencer marketing efforts, has raised awareness about the advantages of body shapers.Social media influencers frequently promote body-shaping products, driving up consumer interest and adoption. With a burgeoning aging population worldwide, there is a growing demand for solutions that address age-related changes in body shape and appearance. Body shapers offer a non-invasive and temporary method to attain a more youthful and toned appearance, meeting the needs of older demographics.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the body shaper market is both dynamic and multifaceted, shaped by a variety of factors including product diversity, innovation, pricing strategies, distribution channels, and marketing efforts.

Competitive pricing plays a crucial role in this market, with brands offering a wide range of products at different price points to cater to diverse consumer budgets. Some brands position themselves as premium choices, emphasizing superior quality and functionality, while others focus on affordability and inclusivity. Prominent players in the industry include Spanx, Jockey International, Belly Bandit, Wacoal, Nike, Under Armour, Puma, Ann Chery, Leonisa, and Marks & Spencer. In a notable development, pop artist Kim Kardashian launched her brand Skims in October 2023, introducing a new collection of men's wear featuring items such as underwear, T-shirts, and socks.

About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction. 