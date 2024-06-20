MDB Capital Expands Board, Appoints Daniel Torpey as New Director

Addison, Texas, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB Capital”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading deep technology companies, today announced the appointment of Daniel Torpey to its Board of Directors, effective June 17, 2024.

With the addition of Torpey, the MDB Capital Board now comprises eight members. Torpey brings over 24 years of experience at Ernst & Young LLP (EY), where he currently serves as an Assurance Partner in the Forensic & Integrity Services practice. His expertise spans accounting, auditing, compliance, financial reporting, fraud detection, and corporate investigations.

“Dan’s breadth of knowledge and hands-on experience will be invaluable as we continue transforming 'Big Ideas' into valuable public companies," said Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB Capital.

Leveraging Decades of Experience

Throughout his 38-year career in public accounting at firms like EY, Arthur Andersen LLP, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, Torpey has honed his skills in detecting, monitoring, and investigating fraud and misconduct. He has also demonstrated a talent for building and leading global teams across diverse roles, including auditor, forensic accountant, and technology and analytics practice leader.

Torpey, who will retire from EY in June 2024, expressed his enthusiasm for joining MDB Capital's entrepreneurial ecosystem, "It is a privilege to collaborate with MDB's leadership in sustaining a culture of growth, integrity, transparency, and accountable governance as we collectively work to create enduring shareholder value."

A graduate of St. John’s University with a B.S. in Accountancy, Torpey is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in New York and Texas. He also serves on the board of The American Tinnitus Association.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching “Big Ideas” into valuable public companies with a community-driven approach to public venture capital. This involves financings of pre-revenue, early-stage deep technology companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB’s overall criteria for investment.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries, including a self-clearing broker-dealer and trading platform, and an integrated IP strategy consulting and law firm, operate under the MDB Capital brand. MDB Capital (a dba of Public Ventures, LLC) is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.

