Smartphone Screen Protector Market Report Covers, Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis 2024-2032

Rising global demand for premium smartphones and government initiatives for domestic manufacturing of smartphones and other components

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smartphone screen protector market size was USD 50.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The global smartphone screen protector market is experiencing significant growth due to a variety of factors including rising global demand for premium smartphones, increased government initiatives for domestic manufacturing, and growing awareness about protecting smartphone screens.

Key Market Drivers

The surge in per capita income has enhanced consumers' purchasing power, leading to a rise in sales of premium smartphones with advanced features and durable screens. As smartphones become integral to daily life, facilitating access to various digital services and applications, the need for screen protectors has increased. Governments in developing countries are promoting digitalization and e-services, further boosting smartphone adoption and the demand for protective accessories.

There is a notable rise in demand for anti-scratch and durable screen protectors, as consumers seek to protect their expensive devices from damage. Screen protectors are seen as essential in extending the lifespan of smartphones by providing a cost-effective solution to prevent high-impact drops and scratches.

Market Challenges

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges such as the "halo effect" associated with glass screen protectors. This phenomenon occurs when the edges of the protector separate from the phone screen, reducing its effectiveness. Additionally, adhesives used in screen protectors can lead to stress fractures, making them easier to shatter and harder to replace.

Market Segmentation Insights

The market is segmented based on product type, material, and thickness.

Product Type:

3D Segment Dominance: The 3D segment held the largest market share in 2022, driven by the introduction of smartphones with 3D displays. These protectors cover curved edges and offer better touch sensitivity and smudge resistance.

Material:

Glass Segment Growth: Glass screen protectors, known for their durability and scratch resistance, are widely adopted. The manufacturing process makes tempered glass particularly tough, contributing to its popularity.

Matte Glass Segment: Matte glass screen protectors are gaining traction due to their anti-fingerprint features and ability to diffuse sunlight without compromising screen visibility, making them ideal for outdoor use.

Thickness:

0.21mm Segment: Protectors with a thickness of 0.21mm are favored for their balance between protection and screen sensitivity. They offer high shock resistance, flexibility, and reduced halo effect, making them easy to apply and customize.

Smartphone Screen Protector Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global smartphone screen protector market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Some of the major companies included in the global smartphone screen protector market report are:

ZoomInfo Technologies LLC

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd.

ZAGG Inc.

NLU Products, L.L.C.

Belkin International Inc.

AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

Clarivue

JETECH

Spizen

Supershieldz

Bodyguards

Belkin

Smartphone Screen Protector Latest Industry News

On 24 January 2022, Corning Inc. announced the launch of a new glass composition to support the development of Augmented and Mixed Reality (AR/MR) diffractive waveguides for wearable devices. The 2.0 high-refractive-index glass enables a wider Field of View (FOV), an enhanced optical clarity and include best-in-class light transmission for blue wavelength in Augmented Reality (AR)/Mixed Reality (MR) wearable devices.

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smartphone screen protector market on the basis of product, material, thickness, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Two Dimensional (2D)

2.5D

Three Dimensional (3D)

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Glass

Tempered Glass

Alpha Glass Screen Protector

Matte Glass

Privacy Screen Protector

Anti-glare Screen Protector

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Ceramic

Hydrogel

Nano Liquid

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

0.21mm

0.26mm

0.33mm

0.48mm

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

