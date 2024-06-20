Catapult Becomes Exclusive Provider To Brazilian National Football Teams

Opening a new market in the world’s largest football federation

Boston, MA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult (ASX: CAT), the global leader in sports technology solutions for professional teams, announced today a new exclusive multi-year agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing athlete performance within Brazilian football.

Catapult will provide comprehensive athlete monitoring solutions to the world’s most successful national team in FIFA’s World Cup history. The exclusive partnership will support the men’s and women’s National teams and expand into the U20, U17, U15, futsal and beach teams supported by the federation. Additionally, for the first time in Latin America, all referees in Brazil’s top league, Série A, will use Catapult athlete monitoring technology during games and training. Catapult’s solutions are designed to empower teams and leagues with critical insights to improve athlete performance, reduce the risk of injuries, and accelerate return-to-play.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the CBF," said Will Lopes, CEO at Catapult. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to help teams make better decisions. Our innovative athlete monitoring solutions will help redefine how CBF teams approach key decisions on athlete performance. Brazil’s national team holds such a special place in the international football stage and we look forward to supporting them with our technology on their goal of excellence in football."

The partnership will extend to support the development of CBF Academy coaches, enabling them to harness Catapult’s solutions to enhance their training protocols. For the first time, all CBF Academy coaches will leverage athlete data to gain deeper insights and make better decisions for athlete performance and health.

"This partnership is very important for CBF and for all professionals involved with our football,” said Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the Brazilian Football Confederation. “We need to have experienced companies by our side that value excellence to keep our national teams competitive and always at the top of world football. We see these characteristics in Catapult, a brand that offers state-of-the-art materials for accurate and reliable analysis of our athletes."

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. Catapult works with more than 4,200 elite teams in over 40 sports across more than 100 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult or to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapult.com. Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for daily updates.

About Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is the highest football entity in Brazil whose main responsibility is to strengthen and promote the most popular sport in the world in the most successful country in the sport. The confederation organizes national championships and also manages the Brazilian Men's Soccer Team, five times world champion, the Women's National Team, world runner-up, Men's Futsal, five-time world champion, Women's Futsal, Men's Beach Soccer, six-time world champion, and Women's, nine times world champion.







