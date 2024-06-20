Children Furniture Market Size, Analyzing Trends and is Projected to Reach $48.9 Billion by 2030

Children Furniture Market, 2030

Residential segment leads in terms of global market share however, commercial segment is likely to gain high traction in the upcoming years.

Beds, cots & cribs is the largest segment, however, the cabinet, dressers & chests segment is expected grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied market research offers a latest published report on “Children Furniture Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type,, Material, End User and Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” The wood segment led in terms of global market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global children furniture market size was valued at $26.6 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $48.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in expenditure on children-associated products and increase in advertising through social media and digital marketing drive the growth of the global children furniture market. However, rise in raw material prices and negative impact on the environment are the factors that hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in online shopping and usage of 3D printers present new opportunities in the coming years.

Increase in population density in metro cities has been majorly driving the growth of the children furniture industry. People are majorly migrating from rural areas to metro cities in search of job opportunities and are bringing their families along with them. About 55% of the global population was living in urban areas in 2018; however, this number is expected to surpass 68% by the end of 2050. This migration creates potential opportunities for real estate, hotels & restaurants, hospitals, and clinics, where various types of furniture, including children furniture products are required, thus increasing the demand for children furniture. Rise in urbanized population is creating huge demand for children furniture, thus driving children furniture market growth.

Based on type, the beds, cots & cribs segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the cabinet, dressers & chests segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on sales channel, the offline channels segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global children furniture market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the online channels segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global children furniture market analyzed in the research include Cello Group, Herman Miller, Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC, Keter Group, Sleep Number Corporation, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Pil Italica, Nilkamal Limited, Sauder Woodworking Company, Lifestyle, and Tramontina.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: Changes in population demographics, such as increasing birth rates or shifts in family structures, can significantly impact demand for children's furniture. For instance, regions experiencing a baby boom or higher fertility rates may see increased demand for nursery furniture and children's bedroom sets.

𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: Economic conditions play a vital role in the children's furniture market. During periods of economic prosperity, consumers may have higher disposable income, leading to increased spending on furniture, including items for children. Conversely, during economic downturns, consumers may prioritize essential purchases, affecting demand for non-essential items like children's furniture.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠: Housing trends, including home ownership rates, housing sizes, and urbanization, influence the demand for children's furniture. For example, families moving into larger homes or purchasing homes for the first time may invest in new furniture for their children's rooms. Additionally, urbanization trends may drive demand for space-saving or multifunctional furniture suitable for smaller living spaces.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: Parents are increasingly concerned about the safety and well-being of their children, leading to a growing demand for children's furniture that meets safety standards and regulations. Manufacturers catering to this demand by offering products made from non-toxic materials and designs that minimize potential hazards.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Innovations in materials, manufacturing techniques, and design technologies contribute to the growth of the children's furniture industry. For example, advancements in eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing processes appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Similarly, smart furniture incorporating technology like adjustable beds or interactive features may attract tech-savvy parents.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Parents are increasingly seeking furniture options that reflect their children's personalities and preferences. Customization and personalization options, such as choice of colors, themes, and accessories, allow parents to create unique spaces for their children. Companies offering customizable furniture solutions may experience higher demand from discerning consumers.

Enquire More About this Report (Ask Our Experts) @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13711

