Industrial Automation Software Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $66.30 Billion by 2028

The industrial automation software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $66.30 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial automation software market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $39.90 billion in 2023 to $44.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The market is anticipated to reach $66.30 billion by 2028, driven by the rising adoption of Industrial IoT, government initiatives promoting industrial automation, and increased investments in developing industrial operations.

Industrial Automation Software Market Surges With Increasing Adoption Of IoT Devices

The rising adoption of IoT devices is expected to propel the growth of the industrial automation software market forward. IoT devices, embedded with sensors, software, and connectivity features, facilitate automation, optimization, and enhanced functionality across various domains. The demand for IoT is increasing due to its potential to revolutionize industrial operations by enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making, leading to improved efficiency, productivity, cost savings, and competitive advantage.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the industrial automation software market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, NetSuite Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Workday Inc., Infor Inc., OpenText Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., SAS Institute Inc., HubSpot Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Progress Software Corporation, Deltek Inc., ActiveCampaign LLC, Canonical Ltd., Acoustic L.P., GetResponse Sp. z o.o., Puppet Inc., Act-On Software Inc., Qualisystems Ltd., ActiveTrail Ltd., and Push Engage LLC.

Transforming Industrial Manufacturing With Next-Generation Architecture

Major companies in the industrial automation software market are focused on adopting new digital industrial technologies, such as next-generation automation architecture, to gain a competitive edge.

Segments:

• Product Type: Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Information Technology (IT) And Software Environment Integration Solutions, Production Process Test Systems, Automated Material Handling Systems, Coordinated Data Management Systems, Other Products

• Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud-Based • End User: Oil And Gas, Chemicals And Materials, Paper And Pulp, Pharmaceuticals And Biotech, Mining And Metals, Food And Beverage, Power, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the industrial automation software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market, driven by rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of automation technologies.

Industrial Automation Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Automation Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial automation software market size, industrial automation software market drivers and trends, industrial automation software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The industrial automation software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

