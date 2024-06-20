Medicated Bath Additive Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2028

Medicated Bath Additive Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Medicated Bath Additive Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medicated bath additive market is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach $31.45 billion in 2024 from $29.21 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for affordable bath additives, the rise of premium bath bombs and bubbles, and the growing popularity of adult-oriented bath products. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its momentum, reaching a projected valuation of $42.2 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.6%. This continued growth can be attributed to several key trends, including the rising preference for natural ingredients, the incorporation of biotechnology into formulations, and the growing emphasis on personal health and hygiene.

Rising Skin Conditions Drive Market Growth

A significant factor propelling the medicated bath additive market is the rising prevalence of skin conditions. These conditions encompass a wide range of abnormalities, disorders, and diseases affecting the skin, the body's largest organ. Medicated bath additives offer targeted relief by delivering active ingredients directly to the skin, addressing symptoms, and promoting overall skin health. This targeted approach is particularly beneficial for conditions like psoriasis, a chronic skin condition affecting millions globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 7.5 million people in the US alone suffered from psoriasis in August 2021, highlighting the vast need for effective solutions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the medicated bath additive market, including Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, and L'Oréal, are constantly innovating to cater to evolving consumer preferences. One such innovation is the introduction of medicated body care products specifically designed for athletes and those focused on post-workout recovery. These products often contain active ingredients intended to treat or prevent specific skin conditions commonly encountered during exercise. For example, in March 2022, Unilever's Degree brand launched a line of recovery-focused body care products, including the Degree Maximum Recovery Body Wash & Soaks. This product utilizes Epsom salts, electrolytes, and mood-boosting fragrances to enhance the recovery process during hot showers.

Segments Driving Market Growth

The medicated bath additive market is segmented across various categories:

• By Product: Bath Bombs, Bath Soaps, Shower Gel, Shampoo, Conditioner, Accessories

• By Form: Solid, Gels & Jellies, Liquid, Other Forms

• By Gender: Male, Female

• By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Supermarket or Hypermarket, Online Sales, General Stores, Cosmetic Stores

North America Leads the Market

North America held the dominant position in the medicated bath additive market in 2023. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Medicated Bath Additive Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medicated Bath Additive Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medicated bath additive market size, medicated bath additive market drivers and trends, medicated bath additive market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The medicated bath additive market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

