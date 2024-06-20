Bayside Corporation Announces Exciting Updates and Transformations at Onecard Global

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Corporation (OTC: BYSD), a leader in digital technology solutions, is thrilled to unveil transformative updates and transitions at wholly owned subsidiary, Onecard Global, enhancing its B2B marketplace presence and leveraging the most powerful digital business card networking platform to disrupt the industry.



Onecard Global, a pioneer in digital business cards, is expanding its product line to include NFC and QR-enabled brushed metal digital business cards, new business placards, new lanyards, as well as supporting upgraded key-fobs and tokens. These smart devices, backed by an AI-powered backend, aim to reduce friction and enable smarter, faster selling and intelligent customer communications.

Edward Lewis, CEO of Bayside Corporation, commented: “Our vision is to revolutionize the way businesses interact and engage with their clients. Onecard Global’s new offerings and platform enhancements underscore our commitment to deliver rapid ROI. We are setting a new standard, developing the most robust digital business card networking platform in the industry, offering unlimited pages, seamless integrations, and AI-powered advanced analytics. While our competitors concern themselves with pop-culture versions of devices and minimal platform features, Onecard is in the business of connecting and enabling businesses.”

Key Developments

B2B Marketplace Expansion: Onecard Global is now dedicating focus to the B2B marketplace, leveraging its platform’s strength to offer advanced digital business solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses. New Smart Devices: Introducing a range of NFC and QR-enabled devices including elite brushed metal VIP digital business cards, business placards, lanyards, as well as supporting upgraded keychains and tokens. These devices are designed to ease and elevate professional interactions as well as enhance brand presence. AI-Powered Backend: Onecard Global’s platform is now developing an AI-powered backend, enabling smarter, integrated customer communications, advanced visitor analytics, and intelligent lead generation that can connect to external business integrations. Enhanced Platform Features: Unlimited Landing Pages : Users can switch between personal and professional contact pages, support coupons, file transfers, and other promotions within the platform.

: Users can switch between personal and professional contact pages, support coupons, file transfers, and other promotions within the platform. Contact Logs and Analytics : Retain a log of contacts and visits, include customer forms, and access detailed visitor analytics.

: Retain a log of contacts and visits, include customer forms, and access detailed visitor analytics. Event and Calendaring Support : Seamlessly integrate event schedules and calendaring into the digital business cards for streamlined planning and engagement.

: Seamlessly integrate event schedules and calendaring into the digital business cards for streamlined planning and engagement. Department-Level Management : Robust tools for department-level management allow organizations to control consistency across various departments, ensuring uniformity in digital business cards and communications in line with company branding and messaging guidelines.

: Robust tools for department-level management allow organizations to control consistency across various departments, ensuring uniformity in digital business cards and communications in line with company branding and messaging guidelines. Data Protection: Using the Onecard digital business card platform reduces friction, enables faster reviews, appointments, and sales contacts, and allows businesses to maintain control over data, especially when staff members depart. Referral Network Directory Development: Onecard Global will be evolving into a comprehensive referral network directory, enabling businesses to connect, capture, and network within the platform. This feature will foster a collaborative ecosystem where businesses can leverage each other’s networks for growth and expansion, with a heavy focus on trust.

Industry-First AI Features

Onecard Global is pushing the boundaries of innovation with industry first AI-enhanced features that redefine networking:

Connect : Instantly connect with clients and prospects by tapping your NFC-enabled digital business card to their smartphone, providing immediate access to your contact information, social media profiles, and a personalized message.

: Instantly connect with clients and prospects by tapping your NFC-enabled digital business card to their smartphone, providing immediate access to your contact information, social media profiles, and a personalized message. Capture : AI algorithms track interactions, providing insights into how often cards are accessed, which features are most interacted with, and recipient preferences. This data helps tailor future interactions and fosters stronger professional relationships.

: AI algorithms track interactions, providing insights into how often cards are accessed, which features are most interacted with, and recipient preferences. This data helps tailor future interactions and fosters stronger professional relationships. Network : Build and expand your professional network with our evolving referral network directory, allowing seamless connections and referrals within the platform. This feature enhances networking capabilities and creates new business opportunities with trusted vendors and individuals.

: Build and expand your professional network with our evolving referral network directory, allowing seamless connections and referrals within the platform. This feature enhances networking capabilities and creates new business opportunities with trusted vendors and individuals. Customizable Dynamic Content : Include dynamic content such as portfolios, product catalogs, and interactive presentations, making a lasting impression.

: Include dynamic content such as portfolios, product catalogs, and interactive presentations, making a lasting impression. Enhanced Networking Capabilities: Future enhancements will include personalized interaction suggestions, improving user experience and productivity.



Environmental Impact

Save 7+ Million Trees Yearly : By adopting digital business cards, it’s estimated over 7.2 million trees can be saved annually, reducing the environmental impact of paper business cards.

: By adopting digital business cards, it’s estimated over 7.2 million trees can be saved annually, reducing the environmental impact of paper business cards. Waste Reduction: It is estimated that between 88-92% of paper business cards end up in the trash. Digital business cards significantly reduce this waste.

Edward Lewis added: "These updates mark a pivotal moment for Onecard Global. We are not just a digital business card provider; we are a comprehensive platform that empowers businesses to achieve their goals through smarter technology and advanced features. Our robust digital networking platform stands as the industry’s most powerful tool for connecting, capturing, and networking.”

About Onecard Global

Onecard Global offers smart, contactless digital business cards designed to help professionals and businesses promote their brand, engage with clients, and benefit from the convenience and efficiency of NFC and QR technology. For more information, visit www.onecardglobal.com .

About Bayside Corporation

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol “BYSD”. Focused on Digital Transformation and Digital Marketing, the company specializes in investing in innovative businesses and products within these sectors, aiming to harness Big Data, AI, and digital advancements to create new opportunities and build shareholder value. For more information on Bayside Corporation, please visit our website at: http://www.baysidecorp.com.

