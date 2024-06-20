LOS ANGELES TIMES NAMES DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNER MARK PARISER AN ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS VISIONARY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partner Mark Pariser has been recognized as an “Entertainment Business Visionary” in a special section of the Los Angeles Times.
“Beyond the glitz and glamour stands a squadron of professionals whose expertise fuels the engines that drive the industry forward,” states the publication. “Lawyers, accountants, lenders, business managers, wealth managers and an array of service providers’ roles are not merely supportive; they are integral and indispensable.”
“Mark Pariser is the go-to financial manager for CEOs and celebrities leading Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot’s financial team,” opens the feature. “Known for his proactive style, he ensures clients’ financial stability and growth, allowing them to focus on their careers and personal lives. Pariser specializes in budgeting, cash flow, insurance review and tax planning.”
“His clientele includes Hollywood actors, directors, international executives and entrepreneurs,” the feature continues. “He joined the Songwriters of North America (SONA) board of directors in 2020 and works with Manifest Works on compliance issues. Pariser’s notable clients include a prominent music video director, the band Blue October and film/TV producer Matthew Tolmach.”
Pariser’s practice emphasizes the proactive management of the tax and financial affairs of a variety of people who work in film, television, music and technology. His clientele also includes touring acts, international executives and entrepreneurs, and other high net-worth individuals and their businesses.
Other industry-wide accolades include Pariser being named in 2022 and 2023 as one of “Hollywood’s Top Business Managers” by The Hollywood Reporter, one of “Business Managers Elite” by Variety and one of “Billboard’s 2022 Top Business Managers.” In addition, the Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley Business Journals have named Mark as one of their “Top 100 Accountants”.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
“Beyond the glitz and glamour stands a squadron of professionals whose expertise fuels the engines that drive the industry forward,” states the publication. “Lawyers, accountants, lenders, business managers, wealth managers and an array of service providers’ roles are not merely supportive; they are integral and indispensable.”
“Mark Pariser is the go-to financial manager for CEOs and celebrities leading Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot’s financial team,” opens the feature. “Known for his proactive style, he ensures clients’ financial stability and growth, allowing them to focus on their careers and personal lives. Pariser specializes in budgeting, cash flow, insurance review and tax planning.”
“His clientele includes Hollywood actors, directors, international executives and entrepreneurs,” the feature continues. “He joined the Songwriters of North America (SONA) board of directors in 2020 and works with Manifest Works on compliance issues. Pariser’s notable clients include a prominent music video director, the band Blue October and film/TV producer Matthew Tolmach.”
Pariser’s practice emphasizes the proactive management of the tax and financial affairs of a variety of people who work in film, television, music and technology. His clientele also includes touring acts, international executives and entrepreneurs, and other high net-worth individuals and their businesses.
Other industry-wide accolades include Pariser being named in 2022 and 2023 as one of “Hollywood’s Top Business Managers” by The Hollywood Reporter, one of “Business Managers Elite” by Variety and one of “Billboard’s 2022 Top Business Managers.” In addition, the Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley Business Journals have named Mark as one of their “Top 100 Accountants”.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
Equinox Strategy Partners
+1 3106016008
email us here