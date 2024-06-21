ASAP Semiconductor Announces Continued Commitment to Expanding Aerospace and Defense Offerings on NSN Target

NSN Target, an ASAP Semiconductor purchasing platform, continues to expand upon aerospace and defense offerings to meet rising customer needs.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to further solidify its position in aerospace and defense parts distribution, ASAP Semiconductor is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to expanding the offerings and procurement services available on its website, NSN Target. As a trusted distributor, ASAP Semiconductor continues to deliver unparalleled services and solutions to a diverse clientele through its websites, reinforcing a dedication to supporting the evolving needs of the aerospace and defense industries.

Established in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor is a solution-based systems integrator that provides custom procurement, distribution, logistics, and project management solutions. Featuring a team of industry experts and strong market intelligence, customers are treated to customized solutions aimed at addressing unique needs and restrictions alike. Customers are also provided direct access to account managers and support staff with ASAP Semiconductor, ensuring that requirements are met with care, efficiency, and accuracy.

NSN Target, a premier website owned and operated by ASAP Semiconductor, is specifically designed to streamline the procurement process for those seeking NSN listings for applications related to aerospace, defense, IT hardware, and more. The platform offers an extensive inventory of National Stock Numbers (NSNs) with curated catalogs and NSN lookup tools, making it a suitable resource for industry professionals requiring reliable and efficient procurement solutions. Through NSN Target, customers can peruse through online listings and utilize the website’s NSN finder feature to locate and acquire the exact components they need, ensuring operational readiness and efficiency.

The expansion of offerings on NSN Target underscores ASAP Semiconductor's commitment to providing a comprehensive and diverse range of aerospace and defense parts. By continually updating the inventory with new, used, obsolete, and hard-to-find components, ASAP Semiconductor strives to ensure that customers have access to the latest and most reliable parts available on the market when they explore NSN Target. This commitment to availability is crucial for supporting mission-critical operations and maintaining the highest standards of safety and performance in the aerospace and defense sectors.

In addition to expanding upon an already vast inventory, ASAP Semiconductor is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance with all new NSN parts that are being added to NSN Target’s inventory. The company is AS9120B, ISO 9001:2015, and FAA AC 00-56B accredited, consistently exceeding regulatory and statutory guidelines for export compliance and quality assurance. This dedication to quality control ensures that every item procured through NSN Target meets the rigorous demands of the aerospace and defense industries.

To further support customers in procurement, ASAP Semiconductor has also put a major focus on further developing its support staff and services for customers across varying time zones and regions to receive prompt service and support. The NSN Target website features the familiar Request for Quote (RFQ) forms that are present on all ASAP Semiconductor websites, allowing customers to obtain customized fulfillment solutions directly from staff through the online platform. The website also features a phone and email that can be used for customers to reach out for service at any time.

The continued expansion of NSN Target is a clear indication of ASAP Semiconductor's unwavering commitment to supporting the aerospace and defense sectors with the highest quality parts and services. By enhancing the procurement process with comprehensive NSN lookup and finder tools on NSN Target, ASAP Semiconductor ensures that customers can easily and efficiently source the components they need to maintain operational readiness and achieve their mission objectives. For more information about NSN Target and its extensive range of aerospace parts, please visit the website at https://www.nsntarget.com/ or contact ASAP Semiconductor directly.

About NSN Target

NSN Target is a purchasing platform belonging to the ASAP Semiconductor family, serving as a source for aerospace, defense, IT hardware, and electronic board-level components that find use in diverse applications. When customers choose NSN Target, they can expect to be connected with a dedicated account manager who will work closely with them to ensure that every need is thoroughly addressed with care. See if NSN Target is the right choice for you when you explore the website today.