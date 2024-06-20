Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,664 in the last 365 days.

EFSA updates Independence Policy

EFSA’s Management Board approved the updated policy at its meeting in June 2024. Pamela Byrne, chair of the Board sub-group responsible for supervising the review said: “We are pleased with the outcome of the independence policy review. This new policy reinforces our commitment to impartiality and transparency, which are the guiding principles of EFSA’s operations.”

The revised document includes several targeted updates to enhance EFSA's independence measures and streamline the way in which the policy is implemented. It was developed under the supervision of a sub-group of EFSA’s Management Board, composed of members with diverse affiliations to guarantee a broad range of perspectives.

New features of the 2024 policy include requirements for individuals from partner organisations designated by Member States (Art.36 Organisations) to be subject to the same transparency and independence requirements as members of EFSA’s scientific Working Groups, when the activities are the same.

EFSA’s Executive Director is also given responsibility for scrutinising the DoIs of Management Board members and can take preventive measures if needed.

The policy also reinforces EFSA’s commitment to put suitable IT tools and technological support in place to bolster its independence-related processes.

The new Independence Policy is due to come into force at the end of 2024 after the adoption of the implementing rules that accompany it. 

You just read:

EFSA updates Independence Policy

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more