EFSA updates Independence Policy

EFSA’s Management Board approved the updated policy at its meeting in June 2024. Pamela Byrne, chair of the Board sub-group responsible for supervising the review said: “We are pleased with the outcome of the independence policy review. This new policy reinforces our commitment to impartiality and transparency, which are the guiding principles of EFSA’s operations.”

The revised document includes several targeted updates to enhance EFSA's independence measures and streamline the way in which the policy is implemented. It was developed under the supervision of a sub-group of EFSA’s Management Board, composed of members with diverse affiliations to guarantee a broad range of perspectives.

New features of the 2024 policy include requirements for individuals from partner organisations designated by Member States (Art.36 Organisations) to be subject to the same transparency and independence requirements as members of EFSA’s scientific Working Groups, when the activities are the same.

EFSA’s Executive Director is also given responsibility for scrutinising the DoIs of Management Board members and can take preventive measures if needed.

The policy also reinforces EFSA’s commitment to put suitable IT tools and technological support in place to bolster its independence-related processes.

The new Independence Policy is due to come into force at the end of 2024 after the adoption of the implementing rules that accompany it.