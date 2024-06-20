Hybrid and Remote Work Technology Innovators Honored in 5th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoteTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced the winners of its 5th annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

Recent trends in remote and hybrid work include creating an environment that acknowledges the benefits of remote flexibility, while also fostering in-person collaboration and team dynamics. From

digital nomadism to a heightened emphasis on employee well-being, companies are adopting virtual collaboration tools to maintain productivity and encourage teamwork. Companies and services that accelerate the pace of this new world of flexible, inclusive and a technology-driven future of work are recognized in RemoteTech Breakthrough’s 2024 award winners circle.

“The world is now firmly in the midst of a transformative new era of work, and the technology tools applied across the entire business ecosystem - used to support remote work - have a significant impact on the levels of trust, productivity, and effective communication between employee and employer,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RemoteTech Breakthrough. “We couldn’t be more excited to present the 2024 featured winners of our fifth annual awards program. This incredible cohort of innovators is bringing a better understanding of the massive potential for growth and opportunity associated with the adoption of remote technology tools to move work into the future.”

The 2024 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Digital Workplace

Digital Workplace Company of the Year: Sonet.io

Hybrid Workplace Management

Hybrid Work Innovation of the Year: Topia

Hybrid Work Solution of the Year: RICOH

Hybrid Work Solution Provider of the Year: Eptura

Information Technology

IT Asset Management Solution of the Year: Onepak

Overall IT Management Platform of the Year: TRENDnet

Messaging & Communication

Business Phone System of the Year: Vonage

Remote Team Communication Innovation of the Year: Microsoft Teams

Project Management

Product Management Solution of the Year: HoneyBook

Overall Project Management Platform of the Year: Avaza

Collaboration and Documentation

e-Signature Solution of the Year: Adobe

Virtual Workspace Platform of the Year: Mitel

Sourcing and Recruiting

Overall Remote Team Hiring Platform of the Year: Indeed

Onboarding & Performance Management

Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year: RemotePass

Help Desk & Customer Support

Helpdesk Solution of the Year: Zoho

Ticketing Solution of the Year: InvGate

Benefits & HR

Remote Employee Recognition Solution of the Year: Bonfyre

Global Employment Organization (GEO) of the Year: Remote

Professional Employer Organization (PEO) of the Year: Serviap Global

HR Analytics Solution of the Year: Claro Analytics

Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year: GoCo.io

Virtual Office & Co-working

Virtual Office Solution of the Year: TEEMYCO

Security

Overall Remote Work Security Solution of the Year: SessionGuardian

Remote Work Security Company of the Year: Code42

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award: RingCentral

Leadership

Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year: WalkMe

Overall Remote Tech Solution of the Year: Miro

Overall Remote Tech Company of the Year: Torc

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



