Continental Tires Presents: The TrueContact Tour54 Unleashed

Continental Tire ushers in the new TrueContact Tour54, with a product launch for industry professionals to test and experience its unparalleled performance.

MIRABEL, Quebec, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Tires was excited to announce and host the successful TrueContact Tour 54 Unleashed event, which took place at the renowned ICAR Mirabel Racing Circuit. This exclusive event invited distributors, retailers, and media to experience the highly anticipated TrueContact Tour54, the latest innovation and the successor to the TrueContact Tour. The new premium all-season touring tire is designed for passenger cars and crossovers and represents a significant development in all-season touring tires.

Participants engaged in various activities designed to showcase the TrueContact Tour54's advanced capabilities, including testing the tire's responsive handling in wet and dry conditions, experiencing superior control and stability during high-speed turns, navigating a challenging technical course to assess the tire's precision and agility, and gaining in-depth knowledge through technical training sessions about the tire's innovative features.

"We are thrilled with the success of the TrueContact Tour54 Unleashed event. It provided our distributors and retailers an invaluable opportunity to experience the tire's exceptional handling, stability, and safety firsthand. This event highlighted the tire's superior performance across various conditions and underscored Continental's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the tire industry. With an extensive size range, the TrueContact Tour54 is designed to fit various Canadian vehicles, making it an ideal addition to our partners' inventories," said Tina Alessi, National Sales Manager for PLT at Continental Tires.

Available in Canada since March 1, 2024, the TrueContact Tour54 is engineered to deliver:

Improved Dry and Wet Braking: Superior stopping power in all conditions.

Extended Tread Life: Durable construction for long-lasting performance.

Enhanced Dry and Wet Handling: Exceptional grip and control.

Proven Traction in Light Snow: Reliable performance in light winter conditions.

Innovative Features:

EcoPlus+ Technology: A special rubber compound with Tg-F polymers that reduces rolling resistance, enhancing fuel economy and extending tread life.

EV Compatibility: Designed with Electric Vehicles in mind, ensuring optimized performance for all types of vehicles.

Alignment Verification System: Aids in extending tire life by identifying vehicle misalignment.



Tuned Performance Indicators: Alert drivers to optimal tire performance levels in Dry, Wet, and Snow conditions.



Total Confidence Plan: The industry-leading warranty, provides added assurance with comprehensive coverage and support.

Experience the innovation of the TrueContact Tour54. Visit Continental Tire Canada to explore and find your perfect fit today.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated preliminary sales of €41.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

Tire solutions from the Tires group sector make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental delivers top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2023, the Tires group sector generated sales of 14 billion euros. Continental's tire division employs more than 56,000 people worldwide and has 20 production and 16 development sites.

