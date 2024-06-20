AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

The newly formed Scientific Advisory Board chaired by Dr. Marco Taglietti will provide technical and strategic guidance to support AUROBAC’s R&D strategy.





Lyon (France), June 20, 2024

AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS, a biopharmaceutical company founded by Boehringer Ingelheim, bioMérieux and Evotec, today announced the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and the appointment of its members.

Comprised of distinguished experts in preclinical and clinical drug development, diagnostics, and infectious diseases, the SAB will provide scientific and medical expertise as well as strategic guidance to support AUROBAC’s R&D strategy and to help advance its first products to clinical trials. The SAB duties will also include program execution considerations in the framework of innovation, clinical and market dynamics.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a qualified and experienced group of experts to our Scientific Advisory Board”, said Florence Séjourné, CEO of AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS. “Their collective expertise and insights will be invaluable as we navigate the complexities of developing innovative products targeting bacterial infections, antimicrobial resistance and their consequences in acute hospital settings. The creation of the SAB is a significant milestone for AUROBAC, underscoring our commitment to scientific excellence and innovation.”

The newly formed SAB will be chaired by Dr. Marco Taglietti, who is also an Independent Member of AUROBAC’s Board, and consists of:

Sujata M. Bhavnani, PharmD, M.S., is a distinguished pharmacokinetics-pharmacodynamics expert for antimicrobial agents. Her work has supported decisions for dose selection and interpretive criteria for the in vitro susceptibility testing for numerous new drug applications. She is the Executive Vice-President of Translational Medicine for ICPD (Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics). She received her Pharm.D. from the Albany College of Pharmacy, completed a two-year post doctorial fellowship in infectious diseases and pharmacokinetics at Millard Fillmore Hospital, and her M.S. in biometry from the University at Buffalo.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman of AUROBAC's SAB and look forward to working together with these esteemed scientists to support the development of products addressing antimicrobial resistance, one of the biggest public health threats of our time”, said Dr. Marco Taglietti, Chairman of the SAB.

Leveraging the invaluable expertise of the SAB, the AUROBAC team is well prepared to advance its product pipeline and provide effective treatments for patients with severe bacterial infections.

About AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS:

AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2022 by three highly renowned life sciences innovation companies, Boehringer Ingelheim, Evotec and bioMérieux. Dedicated to addressing high unmet medical needs associated with infections in acute hospital settings, amidst the growing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) epidemic, AUROBAC is advancing a robust pipeline. This includes ATX101, a potential first-in-class therapeutic targeting the loss of vascular integrity in septic shock, developed in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, and ATX401, an engineered lysin with potent activity against multiple clinically relevant Gram-negative bacteria. Additionally, the company’s unique drug discovery engine aims to identify new precision antimicrobials, as showcased through a collaboration with GENERARE Bioscience.

