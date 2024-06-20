Submit Release
Bangladesh: 15th Henry Dunant Memorial Moot Court Competition 2024 — Call for Registration

Interested students from universities across Bangladesh are invited to register as teams for the competition.

Eligibility

The competition is open to all students enrolled in a full-time or evening programme leading to or equivalent to a Bachelor's degree in law (LL.B.) or Master's in law (LL.M.). Students who have participated in the previous edition of the competition are not eligible to participate again.

How to register?

Interested teams should register at this link or fill out the registration form and send it through email to fkarim@icrc.org.

Important dates

  • Call for registration and release of moot problem: 25 June 2024
  • Deadline for registration: 25 July 2024
  • Deadline for submission of memorials: 25 August 2024
  • Event: 27–28 September 2024
For more details about the 2024 round, see the Rules of the Competition and Moot Problem.

The winning team (one team) from the national rounds will qualify for the Red Cross International Humanitarian Law Moot Court Competition (Asia-Pacific round) to be held in Hong Kong.

The ICRC reserves the right to change the contents of this notice, the rules and all arrangements of the 15th Henry Dunant Memorial Moot Court Competition.

For further information, please contact at fkarim@icrc.org

Registration materials are available for download below

