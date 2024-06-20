Malaria Vaccines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Malaria Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global malaria vaccines market is experiencing a surge. It is projected to surge from $3.48 billion in 2023 to $4.7 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.2%. This significant growth can be attributed to several factors, including the high global burden of malaria, global health initiatives focused on eradication, funding and grants to support research and development, established malaria control programs, and supportive government regulations.

Rising Mosquito-Borne Disease Incidence Drives Market Growth

The rising incidence of mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria, is a major factor propelling the growth of the malaria vaccines market. The malaria vaccine, particularly the RTS, S/AS01 (RTS,S) vaccine, plays a crucial role in preventing and reducing the impact of these infectious diseases by training the immune system to recognize and attack the malaria parasite. For instance, a November 2023 report by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated a staggering 249 million cases of malaria globally in 2022, reflecting a concerning rise of 5 million cases compared to 2021. Furthermore, Pakistan reported an alarming increase in cases, with an estimated 2.6 million in 2022 compared to 500,000 cases in 2021. This rise in mosquito-borne diseases is significantly driving the demand for malaria vaccines.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major players in the malaria vaccines market include Pfizer Inc., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Lupin, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited., Nobelpharma Co. Ltd., Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Sanaria Inc., Precigen Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, CellFree Sciences, Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Sumaya Biotech, VLP Therapeutics LLC, GeoVax Labs Inc., Zydus Cadila, and Genvec Inc.

These companies are actively developing innovative products to expand their customer bases and increase revenue. For instance, in November 2022, Malawi became the first country in Africa to launch a pilot program for a new children's malaria vaccine, a significant milestone in collaboration with the World Health Organization. This specific vaccine, known as RTS,S, targets the deadliest malaria parasite, Plasmodium falciparum, and offers promising potential to reduce mortality rates, particularly among young children. Despite a moderate effectiveness rate of 30%, the vaccine has instilled optimism as it has the potential to save many lives among the estimated 400,000 individuals who succumb to malaria each year.

Segments:

• By Agent: Plasmodium Falciparum, Plasmodium Vivax, Anopheles Species

• By Vaccine Type: Pre-Erythrocytic, Erythrocytic, Multi-antigen, Other Vaccines

• By Route of Administration: Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Intradermal, Other Routes

• By Distribution Channel: Public, Private

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America was the dominant region in the malaria vaccines market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The regions covered in the malaria vaccines market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

