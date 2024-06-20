Market Dynamics: Key Players and Competitive Landscape in the Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Industry

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart portable rehabilitation devices market, valued at $2.49 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $2.88 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. It will grow to $5.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This growth is driven by increasing cases of disabilities, the integration of virtual reality in healthcare, and the rising adoption of VR technologies.

Rising Geriatric Population Fuels Market Growth
The growing geriatric population worldwide is a key driver propelling the smart portable rehabilitation devices market forward. These devices empower elderly individuals to maintain independence by enabling them to monitor their health and engage in rehabilitation activities at home. As of October 2022, the global population aged 60 years and older reached 1.4 billion and is projected to grow to 2.1 billion by 2050, emphasizing the significant market opportunity.

Explore the global smart portable rehabilitation devices market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13934&type=smp

Major Players and Strategic Partnerships

Key companies such as Medline Industries Inc., Invacare Corporation, and Hinge Health are focusing on strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence. For instance, Manipal Hospitals partnered with ConnectedLife to utilize Fitbit technology for post-surgery patient care, demonstrating a trend towards integrating wearable tech for remote monitoring and recovery support.
Key Trends Shaping the Market

Innovations in product development, partnerships, and advancements in virtual rehabilitation technologies are major trends anticipated to drive market growth. These innovations aim to improve user experience, expand treatment capabilities, and optimize rehabilitation outcomes.
Market Segmentation

The smart portable rehabilitation devices market is segmented based on:

Type: Daily Living Aids, Mobility Equipment, Exercise Equipment, Body Support Devices
Rehabilitation Type: Passive Rehabilitation, Active-Assistive Rehabilitation
End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Physiotherapy Centers, Other End-Users
Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the smart portable rehabilitation devices market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of technological innovations.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global smart portable rehabilitation devices market:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-portable-rehabilitation-devices-global-market-report

Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart portable rehabilitation devices market size, smart portable rehabilitation devices market drivers and trends, smart portable rehabilitation devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The smart portable rehabilitation devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company

