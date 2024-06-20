Intelligent Apps Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $193.03 Billion by 2028

Intelligent Apps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intelligent apps market is projected to grow from $41.57 billion in 2023 to $56.62 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2%. This market is expected to see further exponential growth, reaching $193.03 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 35.9%. The significant growth in both the historic and forecast periods can be attributed to advancements in AI hardware, extended use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and the integration of blockchain for data security.

Increasing Demand for Enterprise Applications Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for enterprise applications is a key factor propelling the growth of the intelligent apps market. Enterprise applications refer to large-scale software solutions designed to support and streamline complex organizational business processes and functions. Intelligent apps often integrate with or complement enterprise applications, leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance efficiency, data analytics, and decision-making capabilities. For instance, a 2022 report by Eurostat highlighted that 38% of enterprises in the European Union utilized enterprise resource planning (ERP) software applications in 2021, emphasizing the growing reliance on such solutions.

Intelligent Apps Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the intelligent apps market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, and China Mobile Limited. These companies are focusing on developing new products, such as analytics apps, to gain a competitive edge. For example, Salesforce Inc. launched Service Intelligence in November 2023 to boost agent productivity and elevate customer satisfaction. Powered by Data Cloud, this app provides seamless access to business data within Service Cloud, featuring customizable dashboards and AI-driven insights through Einstein Conversation Mining.

Intelligent Apps Market Segments:

The intelligent apps market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Consumer Apps, Enterprise Apps, Providers, Infrastructure, Data Collection and Preparation, Machine Intelligence

2) By Store Type: Google Play, Apple App Store, Other Stores

3) By Operating System: IOS, Android, Services, Professional Services, Managed Services

4) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On- Premises

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the intelligent apps market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the intelligent apps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Intelligent Apps Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Intelligent Apps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intelligent apps market size, intelligent apps market drivers and trends, intelligent apps market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

