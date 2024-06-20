Medical Device Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Medical Device Security Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical device security market has demonstrated robust growth, increasing from $6.28 billion in 2023 to $6.81 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth is driven by escalating cybersecurity threats, the proliferation of connected devices, high-profile security breaches, and the expanding adoption of IoT in healthcare.

Impact of Rising Cyber-Attacks on Healthcare

The surge in healthcare cyber-attacks is anticipated to drive the growth of the medical device security market in the coming years. These attacks target healthcare organizations, networks, and devices to disrupt services, steal sensitive data, or cause harm. Factors contributing to these attacks include inadequate cybersecurity measures, vulnerabilities in connected devices, and the increasing digitization of healthcare operations. Medical device security solutions play a crucial role in safeguarding against these threats by ensuring device integrity, protecting patient data, and enforcing compliance with

regulatory standards.

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Key companies such as Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, and Symantec Corporation are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to enhance medical device security. These include zero-trust security frameworks that verify every user and device accessing the network, regardless of location, to minimize risks associated with unauthorized access and breaches.

Trends Shaping the Future of Medical Device Security

In the forecast period, major trends include advancements in embedded security solutions, collaborations among healthcare organizations and cybersecurity vendors, and the integration of AI and machine learning for predictive threat detection. These trends aim to fortify healthcare cybersecurity measures and mitigate risks associated with the increasing complexity of digital healthcare environments.

Segments of the Medical Device Security Market

• Component: Solutions, Services

• Security Type: Endpoint Security, Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Other Security Types

• Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

• End User: Healthcare Institutions, Medical Device Manufacturers, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing

North America dominated the medical device security market in 2023, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks and high healthcare IT investments. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing healthcare digitization and rising cybersecurity awareness.

