Luminous Paint Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Luminous Paint Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Luminous Paint Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luminous paint market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $14.01 billion in 2023 to $15.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The market is anticipated to reach $22.5 billion by 2028, driven by growth in the tourism and entertainment industry, environmental regulations and sustainability, demand from end-use industries, increasing awareness of safety, urbanization, and population growth.

Rising Demand For Infrastructure Projects In Commercial Buildings Drives Growth

The increasing demand for commercial buildings infrastructure projects is expected to propel the growth of the luminous paint market forward. Commercial building infrastructure projects refer to large-scale construction initiatives to develop, renovate, or expand commercial properties such as office buildings, retail centers, hotels, and mixed-use developments. Factors such as increasing urbanization, rising demand for modern office spaces, technological advancements requiring updated building systems, and a focus on sustainability drive energy-efficient upgrades and renovations. Luminous paints enhance safety and aesthetics in commercial buildings by providing visible signage, emergency lighting, and decorative elements, aiding in wayfinding and branding.

Explore comprehensive insights into the luminous paint market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15603&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the luminous paint market include Rust-Oleum Corporation, Rosco Laboratories, DayGlo Color Corp., Tec Star LLC, Star Nail International LLC, Lumiflon America Inc., Teal and Mackrill, ADS Group, Glow Inc., Defense Holdings, GloTech International, Glow Tec UK Ltd., PUFFDINO Trade Co. Ltd., Art 'N Glow LLC, EverGlow NA Inc., Glow Products Canada Inc., Glow-Mania LLC, Glowway Oy, Jolie Paint LLC, Lumilor LLC, Luminova Corporation, Luminox USA Inc., Noxton Company, SolarColorDust LLC, Wildfire Lighting.

Innovations In Luminescent Photoactive Materials Driving Luminous Paint Market Growth

Major companies operating in the luminous paint market are developing luminescent photoactive materials to enhance the performance and versatility of their products. Luminescent photoactive materials enhance luminous paints' brightness, longevity, and versatility for applications in safety signage, decorative elements, and novelty products, catering to the growing demand for innovative glow-in-the-dark solutions across various industries.

Segments:

• Type: Fluorescent Paint, Phosphorescent Paint, Radio Luminescent Paint

• Material: Zinc Sulfide Powder, Calcium Sulfide Powder, Strontium-90 (Sr-90), Tritium (H-3) And Promethium (Pm-147), Radium-226 (Ra-226), Other Materials

• Application: Escape Routes, Emergency Signage, Cosmetics, Home Decor, Other Applications

• End Use Industry: Transportation Industry, Medical And Healthcare Industry, Building And Construction, Defense Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the luminous paint market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the luminous paint market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the luminous paint market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luminous-paint-global-market-report

Luminous Paint Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Luminous Paint Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on luminous paint market size, luminous paint market drivers and trends, luminous paint market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The luminous paint market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

