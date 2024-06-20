Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Non-PVC IV Bags Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Non-PVC IV Bags Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-PVC IV bags market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.63 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1.79 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth can be attributed to the need for non-toxic materials for medicine packaging, an increase in chemotherapy treatments, the high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, unmet healthcare needs, and a rising geriatric population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The non-PVC IV bags market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.60 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is driven by the rising incidence of cancer, the expansion of hospitals and ambulatory centers, increasing patient traffic in healthcare settings, government initiatives, and a growing demand for preventative measures against medical errors.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global non-PVC IV bags market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15621&type=smp

Increasing Patient Traffic Enhances the Non-PVC IV Bags Market

The increasing patient traffic within healthcare settings is a significant driver for the non-PVC IV bags market. Patient traffic refers to the volume of patients seeking medical care within facilities like hospitals and clinics. High patient admissions necessitate the use of non-PVC IV bags to minimize the risk of chemical leaching from PVC materials into intravenous fluids, reducing patient exposure to toxins.

For further insights, access the complete report on the non-PVC IV bags market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-pvc-iv-bags-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the non-PVC IV bags market include Cardinal Health Inc., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medline Industries LP, and Becton Dickinson and Company, among others. These companies are driving innovation, such as the development of polyolefin film IV containers, which offer flexibility, durability, and safety. For instance, in April 2021, Fresenius Kabi launched sodium chloride injection in Freeflex IV bags made from a multilayer polyolefin film, featuring leak-resistant technology and an easy-to-handle design for infusion therapies.

Segments:

1) By Product: Single Chamber, Multi Chamber

2) By Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Copolyester Ether, Other Materials

3) By Content: Frozen Mixture, Liquid Mixture

4) By Application: Chemotherapy, Targeted Drug Delivery, Glucose Injection, Sodium Chloride Solution, Electrolyte Injection, Nutrient Injection, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Emergency Service Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Innovative Polyolefin Film IV Containers Revolutionizing the Market

Major companies are developing innovative products like polyolefin film IV containers, which are used to store and administer fluids and medications safely. These containers are known for their flexibility and durability, reducing the risk of complications.

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the non-PVC IV bags market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of non-PVC IV bags.

Non-PVC IV Bags Market Definition and Segments

Non-PVC IV bags are used in healthcare settings to administer fluids, medications, and nutrients intravenously. These bags are preferred due to their resistance to chemicals, heat, and UV light, ensuring the quality and stability of IV fluids.

Non-PVC IV Bags Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Non-PVC IV Bags Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-pvc iv bags market size, non-pvc iv bags market drivers and trends, non-pvc iv bags market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-pvc iv bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Specialty Bags Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-specialty-bags-global-market-report

Bioprocess Bags Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioprocess-bags-global-market-report

Disposable Intestinal Wash Bags Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disposable-intestinal-wash-bags-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293