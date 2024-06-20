Low VOC Paint Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Low VOC Paint Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Low VOC Paint Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The low VOC paint market is projected to grow from $2.60 billion in 2023 to $2.82 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth can be attributed to stringent environmental regulations, increased media coverage, the rising demand for green building materials, urbanization, and greater awareness of indoor air quality.

Impact of Rising Construction Activities on the Low-VOC Paint Market

The rising construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the low VOC paint market going forward. Construction activities refer to the processes involved in building, renovating, or demolishing structures such as buildings, bridges, roads, and other infrastructure. Rising construction activities are driven by population growth, urbanization, infrastructure development, and increased investment in real estate. Low VOC paints are used in newly constructed buildings to enhance environmental sustainability and indoor air quality, offer environmentally friendly building materials, and meet the implementation of stricter regulations regarding air quality and emissions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the low VOC paint market include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, AkzoNobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd., Ace Hardware Corporation, Behr Process Corporation, Masco Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Valspar Corporation, Asian Paints Ltd., Hempel A/S, Jotun Group, Benjamin Moore & Co., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Kelly-Moore Paint Company Inc., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Rodda Paint Company, Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Pratt And Lambert Paints, and Dairen Chemical Corporation.

Technological Advancements in the Low VOC Paint Market for Providing Ultra-Low VOC Air Purifying Paint

Major companies in the low VOC paint market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as ultra-low VOC air-purifying paint, to meet growing consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable building materials. Ultra-low VOC air-purifying paint is an advanced type of paint designed to emit extremely low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and actively purify the air.

Segments:

• By Type: Traditional Spring Alkyd Paint, High Solid Alkyd Paint, Acrylic Latex Paint, Other Types

• By Formulation Type: Waterborne, Solvent-Borne, Powder

• By Application: Architecture and Decorative, General Industrial, Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer, Automotive Refinish, Marine, Consumer Durables, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the low VOC paint market in 2023. It is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding infrastructure projects and increasing awareness of environmental sustainability.

Low VOC Paint Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Low VOC Paint Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on low voc paint market size, low voc paint market drivers and trends, low voc paint market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The low voc paint market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

