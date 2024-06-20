Mixer Grinders Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2028

Mixer Grinders Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mixer grinders market has witnessed steady growth, projected to increase from $13.19 billion in 2023 to $13.85 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising number of residences, increased reliance on smart kitchen appliances, and the adoption of premium residential mixer grinders.

Work-From-Home Trend Boosts Mixer Grinder Market Growth

The surge in work-from-home arrangements is set to drive the mixer grinder market in the coming years. Work from home offers benefits such as improved work-life balance, potential cost savings, and flexibility, prompting higher demand for efficient kitchen appliances like mixer grinders. These appliances streamline cooking and food preparation tasks, allowing individuals to focus on work responsibilities without compromising on culinary quality. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of work-from-home workers doubled from approximately 9 million in 2019 to around 28 million in 2021, indicating a significant market opportunity for mixer grinders.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the mixer grinders market, such as Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Bajaj Electricals Limited, are innovating with products like military-grade jars to enhance durability and product appeal. For instance, Bajaj recently launched the Military Series Mixer Grinders featuring

DuraCut blades, renowned for their robustness and supported by a lifetime warranty, setting new standards in the industry.

Innovations In Military-Grade Jars Redefine Market Competitiveness

Innovations in mixer grinders, such as military-grade jars, are reshaping market competitiveness by offering superior durability and resilience. These jars are designed to withstand kitchen mishaps and retain their integrity without dents or damage, appealing to consumers seeking long-lasting and reliable kitchen appliances.

Segments:

•Product Type: Stand Mixer, Traditional Mixer

•Distribution Channel: Multi-Brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online Store, Other Distribution Channels

•End-User: Residential, Commercial

Region Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the mixer grinders market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are explored in the comprehensive report.

Mixer Grinders Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mixer Grinders Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mixer grinders market size, mixer grinders market drivers and trends, mixer grinders market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The mixer grinders market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

