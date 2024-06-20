Mineral Supplements Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Mineral Supplements Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mineral supplements market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years, with the market size expanding from $15.39 billion in 2023 to an estimated $16.58 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth trajectory is attributed to increasing awareness of health and wellness, rising instances of mineral deficiencies, an aging population, and evolving dietary habits and lifestyles.

Increased Sports And Fitness Activities Drive Market Growth For Mineral Supplements

The surge in sports and fitness activities globally is poised to propel the mineral supplements market forward. These activities, encompassing a wide range of physical pursuits aimed at enhancing health and performance, have seen significant uptake due to heightened health consciousness and improved accessibility to fitness facilities. Mineral supplements play a crucial role in supporting the increased mineral requirements of athletes and fitness enthusiasts engaged in strenuous physical activities.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Cargill Incorporated, Nestlé S.A., and Pfizer Inc. are focusing on innovative product formulations and strategic expansions to capitalize on growing consumer demand. For instance, the introduction of targeted mineral formulations for specific demographics and the adoption of novel delivery formats like gummies and dissolvable tablets highlight industry innovation.

Innovative oral nutrition supplements (ONS) are revolutionizing the mineral supplements market, catering to evolving consumer preferences and nutritional needs. Companies like Arla Foods Ingredients have introduced juice-style ONS beverages with enhanced protein content, addressing nutritional deficiencies without compromising taste or texture.

Segments

• Product Type: Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Potassium, Zinc, Chromium, Selenium, Other Products

• Formulation: Capsule, Tablet, Powder, Liquid Or Gel, Other Formulations

• Sales Channel: Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Channels

• Application: General Health, Bone And Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Other Applications

• End Use: Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants

North America Leads the Mineral Supplements Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the mineral supplements market in 2023, driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure and high consumer awareness regarding nutritional supplements. The region continues to witness substantial demand for calcium, iron, and zinc supplements among diverse demographics.

