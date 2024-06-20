Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market Set for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach $66.02 Billion by 2028

Influencer Marketing Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global influencer marketing platform market size is projected to grow from $15.97 billion in 2023 to $21.32 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5%. Despite challenges from various market dynamics, the market is anticipated to reach $66.02 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing use of smartphones and the rise of social media channels, among other factors.

Increasing Use of Smartphones Drives Market Growth

The increasing use of smartphones is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the influencer marketing platform market. Smartphones, with their advanced computing capabilities and connectivity, allow influencers to create, edit, and share high-quality content directly from their devices. According to Datar portal, a Singapore-based online reference library, there was a 2.3% increase in mobile connections in the Republic of Korea between 2022 and 2023, equivalent to 1.4 million new connections. This growing use of smartphones is propelling the market forward.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the influencer marketing platform market include Quotient Technology Inc., Hootsuite Inc., Impact Tech Inc., Brandwatch, Launchmetrics, AspireIQ Inc., IZEA Worldwide, Linqia Inc., Traackr Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, ExpertVoice Inc., Open Influence, Onalytica, Maverick, JuliusWorks Inc., Lefty, Klear, CreatorIQ, Tagger Media Inc., Influencity, NeoReach, Lumanu Inc., Takumi, Upfluence Inc., GrapeVine Logic Inc., Tidal Labs, and Markerly Inc.

Trends in the Influencer Marketing Platform Market

Key trends shaping the influencer marketing platform market include the rise of micro-influencers, AI-powered influencer matching, dominance of video content, ephemeral content and stories, and an emphasis on authenticity and transparency. In August 2023, Animeta, a Singapore-based tech-powered creator company, launched Animeta Brandstar, a new tech-powered influencer marketing platform that leverages AI algorithms and data-driven technologies for enhanced influencer marketing effectiveness. This platform aims to streamline influencer discovery, execution, and performance tracking for brands.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Segments:

• Component: Solutions, Services

• Application: Search And Discovery, Campaign Management, Influencer Relationship Management, Analytics And Reporting, Compliance Management And Fraud Detection, Other Applications (Workflow Automation And Time Management And Third-Party Integration)

• End User: Fashion And Lifestyle, Agencies And Public Relations, Retail And Consumer Goods, Health And Wellness, Ad-Tech, Banking And Financial Institutes, Travel And Tourism, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the influencer marketing platform market in 2023. The regions covered in the influencer marketing platform market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Influencer Marketing Platform Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Influencer Marketing Platform Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on influencer marketing platform market size, influencer marketing platform market drivers and trends, influencer marketing platform market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The influencer marketing platform market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

