No-Code Development Platforms Market Sees Exponential Growth, Projected to Reach $73.84 Billion by 2028

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The no-code development platforms market has witnessed remarkable growth, surging from $22.11 billion in 2023 to an estimated $28.11 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for rapid application development (RAD), integration with third-party services, and the rise of cloud computing.

Impact Of Digital Transformation On The No-Code Development Platforms Market Growth

The escalating demand for digital transformation is expected to drive substantial growth in the no-code development platforms market. Digital transformation involves integrating digital technologies across all facets of business operations, revolutionizing efficiency and customer value delivery. No-code platforms empower non-technical users to create applications and automate processes swiftly, bridging the IT skills gap and aligning with the accelerated pace of digital transformation initiatives.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Pegasystems Inc. are driving market innovation through advancements in AI integration, enhanced user interfaces, and expanding low-code functionalities. These trends underscore the industry's focus on delivering intuitive, customizable solutions to meet diverse business needs.

Streamlining Workflow Automation With AI-Driven No-Code Platforms

Leading companies in the no-code development platform market are leveraging AI-driven solutions to streamline workflow automation. For instance, Creatio recently launched Creatio Copilot, a no-code platform that simplifies complex workflow design by allowing users to describe their intended processes, which Copilot then translates into automated workflows based on best practices and previous campaigns. This innovation enhances operational efficiency and accelerates campaign execution in marketing and other sectors.

Segments

• Component: Platform, Services

• Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• Organization: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Application: Desktop And Server-Based, Mobile-Based, Web-Based

• End-Use: Construction, Oil And Gas, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-commerce, Real Estate, Healthcare, Other End-Uses

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the no-code development platforms market, driven by technological advancements and widespread adoption across various industries. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to exhibit the highest growth rate, fueled by rapid digital transformation and increasing investments in IT infrastructure.

