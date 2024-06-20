Rapid Growth Projected in the MicroRNA Market, Reaching $2.63 Billion by 2028

MicroRNA Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microRNA market has seen substantial growth in recent years, expanding from $1.12 billion in 2023 to $1.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. This growth is driven by advances in microRNA research, RNA interference (RNAi), genome sequencing projects, computational biology, bioinformatics, and extracellular vehicles (EVs) research.

Future Market Expansion

Looking ahead, the microRNA market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $2.63 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include:

•Clinical Translation: Increasing application of microRNA in clinical settings.

•Regulatory Networks and Systems Biology: Improved understanding and application in biological systems.

•MicroRNA-based Therapeutics: Development of microRNA-based drugs.

•Therapeutic Potential and Biomarker Discovery: Enhanced diagnostic and therapeutic uses.

Major Trends

Key trends shaping the market include technological advances, bioinformatics and data analysis, cross-species conservation, microbiome interactions, and understanding of functional mechanisms.

Rising Cancer Cases Fuels Market Growth

The rising incidence of cancer is a significant driver for the microRNA market. Cancer, characterized by uncontrolled cell growth and proliferation, often leading to malignant tumors, is increasing due to aging populations, lifestyle choices, environmental pollutants, and improved detection methods. MicroRNAs play a crucial role in cancer treatment by enhancing drug sensitivity, serving as diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers, and helping in identifying cancer types, predicting disease progression, and monitoring treatment responses.

Major Companies and Innovations

Leading companies in the microRNA market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Miltenyi Biotec, and more. These companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions such as MiRNA probe customization services to meet specific research and clinical needs, enhancing miRNA detection accuracy and facilitating a wide range of applications.

For example, Abnova Corporation launched enhanced services for customizing miRNA probes in September 2023, meeting the diverse needs of the academic, industrial, and research communities.

Geographic Insights

North America was the largest region in the microRNA market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the microRNA market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

MicroRNA Market Segmentation

The microRNA market is segmented based on product type, assay type, application, and end-user:

•By Product: Instruments (microarray scanners, PCR machines), Consumables.

•By Assay Type: Immunoassay, Next Generation Sequencing, miRNA Arrays, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Based Arrays.

•By Application: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disease, Neurological Disease, Other Applications.

•By End User: Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Clinical Research Organizations.

The microRNA market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in research, increasing cancer cases, and innovations in technology. With the expansion of clinical applications and a growing understanding of microRNA's role in various diseases, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, providing enhanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

