Sarcopenia Treatment Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $4.44 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sarcopenia treatment market has seen robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. From $3.30 billion in 2023, the market is expected to reach $3.52 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. It will grow to $4.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the aging population, increased awareness and diagnosis, lifestyle changes, public health initiatives, and regulatory approvals.

Rise in Malnutrition Propels Market Growth

The rise in malnutrition globally is a significant driver for the sarcopenia treatment market. Malnutrition exacerbates age-related muscle loss, making interventions crucial for improving muscle mass, strength, and overall nutritional status. According to a December 2023 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), malnutrition remains a pressing global health challenge, underscoring the urgent need for effective treatment solutions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Pfizer Inc., F-Hoffmann La-Roche, and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. are actively engaged in advancing clinical options and developing innovative treatments. For example, Biophytis recently received FDA authorization to initiate the SARA-31 Phase 3 study, evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) for sarcopenia treatment. This study marks a significant milestone in the field, focusing on efficacy and safety improvements for severe sarcopenic patients.

Segments

• Treatment Type: Protein Supplements, Vitamin B12 Supplements, Vitamin D and Calcium Supplements, Other Treatment Types

• Type: Primary Sarcopenia, Secondary Sarcopenia

• Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Enteral

• Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the sarcopenia treatment market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered extensively in the comprehensive market report.

