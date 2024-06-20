Dynamics Square Announces Unwavering Support for NAV Users
Your business, your way. Dynamics NAV or Business Central Implementation: Dynamics Square has got you covered.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many firms in the USA, using Dynamics NAV, have reported on being imposed by their NAV partners to upgrade to Business Central. This obligation, however, may not be a suitable solution for every business, especially if they have signed up for Microsoft Azure or third-party services.
Dynamics Square, a Microsoft Gold partner based in the USA, understands the nuances of such impositions and how they can impact a business. It extends its support to such businesses. Let us understand the challenges firms are facing due to this situation.
The Challenges
Many NAV partners have expressed their intention to cease the support for NAV, including cloud-based deployments, necessitating that businesses either upgrade or seek out a new partner. Businesses that are ready to upgrade are worried about the exorbitant upgrading costs, getting beyond their budget, often exceeding $150,000.
Besides, no control over data is making things further difficult for businesses as they are required to pay high retrieval fees to their partner, raising worries about security and compliance with GDPR regulations.
Dynamics Square’s Approach
Dynamics Square has kept the approach simple and straightforward—and that is prioritizing the requirements of clients.
“At Dynamics Square, we prioritize your needs because it is your business, and it has to be your way. Whether you choose to stay with Dynamics NAV or go for Business Central implementation, we assure constant support in all scenarios, with clear and fair pricing,” says Arish Siddiqui, Head of Sales at Dynamics Square, USA.
He further added, “We have observed the dissatisfaction resulting from mandatory upgrades and aim to provide adaptable, transparent solutions that empower our clients to maintain control. We are here to help businesses and build long-term partnerships that thrive on quality of service and trust.”
The Pillars of Commitment
Dynamics Square’s four pillars of commitment are:
Versatility: Provision of support for both NAV and Business Central, while respecting the clients’ choices.
Fair Pricing: Competitive and fair pricing without any obligation for unnecessary upgrades.
Proven Expertise: Successful implementations and positive business outcomes cement our position as a potential NAV partner in the USA.
Client-centric Approach: Solutions tailored precisely to meet individual company requirements and timelines.
Client Experience
Ryan Napthine, the CEO of a small business, recounts his experience: “Our previous NAV partner recommended us to upgrade to Business Central, although we were not facing any challenges with the current system. The upgrade costs were beyond what we could afford.
Dynamics Square assessed our requirements and agreed to offer ongoing assistance for NAV at clear and competitive prices. This change of partner was seamless, and we are content with our decision of switching the partner, and most importantly, we did not incur any high costs for upgrade.”
About Dynamics Square
With more than a decade of experience as a Microsoft Gold Partner in the USA, Dynamics Square offers implementation, support, and upgrade services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions.
Name: Arish Siddiqui
Company: Dynamics Square USA
Phone: +1 281 899 0865
Email: arish.siddiqui@dynamicssquare.com
Website: https://www.dynamicssquare.com/
Address: 2372 Morse Ave, Ste. 310 Irvine, CA 92614, USA
