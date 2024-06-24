Iconic Malta Hotel Unveils Luxury Summer Experience
Unlock a summer of relaxation, wellness & dining under the Mediterranean stars with a stay of five nights or longer at The Phoenicia Malta this July or August.VALLETTA, MALTA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned five-star hotel The Phoenicia Malta has welcomed the return of the Maltese summertime with a brand new and exclusive summer experiences promotion that sun-seeking holidaymakers are sure to love.
The Phoenicia Malta Summer Experience offers rest, relaxation, wellness and entertainment for guests, all within the laid-back luxury of Malta’s foremost summer destination.
With a minimum five-night stay at this iconic property in July or August 2024, guests will not only receive €100 hotel credit, but can also indulge in a bottle of Barons de Rothschild Champagne with chocolate truffles upon arrival and daily breakfast at the acclaimed Contessa restaurant, as well as complimentary access to the stunning outdoor infinity pool, a complimentary non-alcoholic minibar and Wi-Fi.
Meanwhile, summertime wellness is also part of the promotion, with complimentary use of the state-of-the-art Phoenicia Spa & Wellness facilities, such as specialised treatments, an indoor pool, Himalayan salt room, sauna, steam room, multi-jet showers and a fitness centre. Guests can rejuvenate at sunrise yoga and sunset fitness classes – all held in lush and tranquil surroundings of the hotel’s meticulously manicured gardens – or feel their stress melt away in the Mediterranean sunshine with an outdoor massage treatment.
Wellness achieved, it’s time to sit back and relax with some unforgettable summer entertainment, and here The Phoenicia Malta delivers once again. The hotel’s popular Bastion Pool Bar & Restaurant – which boasts the stunning backdrop of Valletta’s 16th century bastions and an Insta-worthy infinity pool – plays host this summer to themed evenings serving mouth-watering culinary delights, paired with live entertainment and a celebration of fine wines, rums, gins, and tequilas in collaboration with renowned brands.
What’s more, a summer break at The Phoenicia Malta also presents the perfect opportunity to explore Malta further, such as the neighbouring city of Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its baroque architecture, historic sites and bustling streets brimming with local character.
And, to ensure that guests can enjoy the very best that Malta has to offer, The Phoenicia Malta has carefully curated a series of exclusive, luxury experiences, including local wine tasting, picnic harbour boat cruises, chauffeur-driven day tours and romantic moonlight swims at the spa. Hotel staff are even on hand to help guests discover how to make the most of Valletta's vibrant calendar of outdoor summer events.
Since it first opened its doors in 1947, The Phoenicia Malta has redefined five-star luxury hospitality in the heart of the Mediterranean. A proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, this national treasure is set just outside the capital city of Valletta, overlooking the historic 16th-century bastions that surround the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Phoenicia Malta has welcomed stars, socialites and European royalty as guests and witnessed countless memorable moments, from the late Queen Elizabeth II and late Duke of Edinburgh dancing in the legendary ballroom, to the celebration of Malta's independence in 1964.
Most recently, the hotel reaffirmed its position as a top culinary destination with the launch of Contessa. This reimagined dining venue encompasses The Phoenicia Malta's much-loved terrace, transformed into a stunning botanical-garden-inspired conservatory where guests can dine under the stars, year-round. Marking a new era for global gastronomy, Contessa has already won a Definitively Good Food Award for 'Top Food' – ideal for foodies ready to taste a five-star summer in Malta.
To book the exclusive Summer Experience at The Phoenicia Malta, contact reservations@phoeniciamalta.com or visit www.phoeniciamalta.com.
