Global Exterior Paint Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Exterior Paint Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The exterior paint market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global exterior paint market is projected to grow from $13.49 billion in 2023 to $14.78 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6%. Despite challenges such as environmental regulations and intense competition among paint manufacturers, the market is anticipated to reach $21.54 billion by 2028, driven by growing construction activities and shifts in consumer preferences towards specific colors.

Surge In Infrastructure Investments Fuels Growth In The Exterior Paint Market

The growing investments in infrastructure are expected to propel the growth of the exterior paint market going forward. Infrastructure refers to the fundamental physical and organizational structures necessary for the functioning of a society, including transportation, communication, utilities, and public services. Factors driving infrastructure investment include growing urban populations and increasing frequency of climate-related events. Exterior paint is essential in infrastructure development for protection, preservation, and aesthetic enhancement of structures.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the exterior paint market include BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. These companies are focusing on product innovation to gain a competitive edge. For example, Valspar Corporation launched Valspar Defense, a new exterior paint and primer line incorporating water-beading technology to repel water and moisture effectively.

Innovative Water-Repelling Technology Revolutionizing The Exterior Paint Market

The development of innovative technology-based products, such as water-beading technology-based exterior paint, is a significant trend in the market. This technology enhances the paint's ability to repel water and prevent moisture damage. In March 2022, Valspar Corporation introduced Valspar Defense, a product offering robust protection with water-beading technology, which also defends against fading, cracking, and peeling, and provides superior coverage to conceal stains in just one coat.

Segments:

• By Type: Silicone, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Other Types

• By Product Type: Water-Based Paints, Solvent-Based Paints, Other Product Types

• By Applications: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the exterior paint market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Exterior Paint Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Exterior Paint Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on exterior paint market size, exterior paint market drivers and trends, exterior paint market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The exterior paint market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

