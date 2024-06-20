Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Updates : Asia-Pacific Region to Grow at Highest CAGR During 2021-2031

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The huntington’s disease treatment market was valued at $315.18 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $707.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

A progressive neurological disease that affects thousands of people worldwide is called Huntington's disease (HD). The severe effects of HD on patients and their families, in spite of its rarity, make effective treatments desperately needed. The market for treatments for Huntington's disease is changing as a result of new discoveries in medicine, more financing, and a better comprehension of the pathophysiology of the condition. This article examines the state of the art, new developments, and potential paths for Huntington's disease treatment.

The progressive degeneration of brain nerve cells that results in physical, cognitive, and psychiatric symptoms is the hallmark of Huntington's disease. As of right now, there is no known cure; instead, the main goals of treatment are to control symptoms and enhance quality of life. Gene therapies, medications, and supportive care options are available for HD therapy.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Developments in Gene Therapy: Gene therapy is one of the most promising areas of treatment for HD. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and CRISPR-Cas9 are two methods that try to mute or fix the faulty gene that causes Huntington's disease (HD). Early clinical trials have demonstrated the ability to delay the progression of the disease, providing hope for more robust therapies.

Novel Drug Development: Drug manufacturers are making significant investments in the creation of medications that aim to address the fundamental causes of HD. A strong pipeline of prospective treatments is indicated by the presence of compounds in various stages of clinical trials that modify huntingtin protein synthesis, lower oxidative stress, and improve neuroprotection.

Personalized Medicine: New developments in genetics are opening the door to more individualized forms of care. It is possible to customize treatment to improve results by knowing each patient's genetic composition and the course of their illness. This strategy is especially pertinent to HD, as genetic variables are quite important.

Growing Funding and Research Initiatives: Public, commercial, and nonprofit institutions are investing more money in HD research. The field is experiencing a surge in innovation and collaboration due to initiatives like the European Huntington's Disease Network (EHDN) and the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA).

Supportive Care and Symptom Management: Prioritizing supportive care is being given equal weight with the pursuit of curative treatments. This covers both non-pharmacological therapies like physical therapy and occupational therapy, as well as the creation of medications to treat symptoms like chorea, depression, and cognitive loss.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Scientific Discoveries: Current studies are providing fresh light on the pathophysiology of HD and are helping to identify new targets for treatment.

Regulatory Support: As a result of regulatory bodies' growing recognition of the unmet medical requirements of HD patients, orphan drug designations for promising treatments and accelerated review procedures have resulted.

Patient Advocacy: Powerful advocacy organizations are influencing governmental changes, promoting clinical trials, and increasing funds and exposure for HD research.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Eli Lilly And Company

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Lupin

Medesis pharma SA

Annexon Biosciences

Vaccinex, Inc.

Mitochon Pharmaceuticals

Neurocrine bioscience Inc.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Novartis

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

SOM Biotech

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

UniQure

