Vista America Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Columbus, Ohio June 20, 2024: Vista America proudly announces it is a Certified™ Great Place To Work®. This distinguished recognition positions the company as a leader in workplace culture and underscores its unwavering focus on creating a positive and rewarding environment for its employees.

The certification is based entirely on direct employee feedback. An impressive 71%1 of employees say Vista America is a great place to work, significantly exceeding the national average of 57% at a typical U.S.-based company. Further recognizing the company’s focus on employee well-being, 88% report feeling empowered with responsibility, reflecting its value towards employee contributions.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and recognizes companies that cultivate environments demonstrably linked to increased innovation, employee retention, and market-leading revenue. Vista America's certification serves as a testament to the positive impact its employee-centric approach has on the company's overall success.

Dave Stanley, President at Vista America said: “We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company. We consider employee’s experience a top priority every day. We owe our continued success to our dedicated teams, and we celebrate and thank them for all they do.”

“Vista America actively seeks individuals with transferable skills, recognizing that a diversity of thought and experience fuels innovation and paves the way for a more efficient and service-excellence approach.” This dedication to an inclusive environment is further evidenced by the fact that 84% of employees said they felt welcome from day one.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work said: "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience." She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Vista America stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: vistaamerica.com/careers

About Vista America

Vista America is an operating partner of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, a global group integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation. Innovating the industry for 20 years through continuous investment in people, technology and infrastructure, the Group’s mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista America aligns the Vista group’s renowned operating partners in the U.S.: Jet Select, Western Air Charter, XOJET Aviation and Red Wing Aviation. Vista maintains non-controlling minority interests in these Vista America operating partners as well as Talon Air LLC.

Learn more about Vista America here.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

1 Source: Great Place To Work® U.S. National Employee Engagement Study

