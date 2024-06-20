Global Genomics Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Genomics Services Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Genomics Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global genomics services market is projected to grow from $13.16 billion in 2023 to $15.51 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 17.9%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $30.07 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing adoption of precision medicine, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and continuous research and development efforts.

Gene Therapy Demand Drives Growth In Genomics Services Market

The increasing demand for gene therapy is expected to propel the growth of the genomics services market going forward. Gene therapy addresses the fundamental genetic issues to treat or prevent diseases, providing targeted treatments for genetic disorders and chronic diseases. Genomic services are crucial in gene therapy for targeting the correct tissue, quantifying and characterizing viral vectors, and understanding the risk of shedding.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the genomics services market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Eurofins Scientific SE. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by adding advanced services, such as long-read sequencing services, to meet the increasing demand for comprehensive genomic analysis and personalized medicine.

Enhance Product Offerings With Advanced Long-Read Sequencing Services

Advanced long-read sequencing services involve cutting-edge technologies to analyze genetic material with more extended sequence reads, allowing for more thorough and accurate characterization of DNA and RNA. These advancements mark a significant step forward in microbial analysis and microbiome research, providing researchers with detailed insights into microbial communities and facilitating groundbreaking discoveries in the field.

Segments:

• By Product: Instruments Or Systems Or Software, Consumables And Reagents

• By Services Type: Gene Expression Services (RNASeq), Epigenomics Services, Genotyping, Next-Generation Sequencing, Sanger's Sequencing, Other Service Types

• By End-User: Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities And Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the genomics services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Genomics Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Genomics Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on genomics services market size, genomics services market drivers and trends, genomics services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The genomics services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

