Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The genomic data analysis and interpretation market has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding from $1.14 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. This growth has been driven by factors such as the increasing proliferation of direct-to-consumer genetic testing services, rising public interest in genomics, rapid development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, integration of genomics into oncology practice, and rising FDA approvals for genomic-based diagnostics and therapeutics.

The market is expected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $2.14 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.4%. This future growth is attributed to increasing demand for personalized medicine, growth in research and development activities, rising adoption of high-throughput sequencing technologies, growing awareness and initiatives regarding genetic testing, and expanding applications of genomics in agriculture. Major trends during this period include the integration of multi-omics data, advancements in AI and machine learning, expansion of epigenomic analysis, a shift towards cloud-based genomic data analysis platforms, and expansion in pharmacogenomics.

Cancer Surge Drives Growth in Genomic Data Analysis Market

The increasing number of cancer cases is expected to propel the growth of the genomic data analysis and interpretation market going forward. Cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells within the body, often infiltrating other tissues and organs. The rise in cancer cases is due to an aging population, lifestyle changes, environmental pollution, and improved detection methods leading to earlier diagnosis. Genomic data analysis and interpretation in cancer aid in identifying genetic mutations, biomarkers, and personalized treatment strategies for improved patient outcomes.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co. Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., 10x Genomics Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS Inc., DNAnexus Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., ASURAGEN INC., Fabric Genomics Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Genoox, Golden Helix Inc., Partek Inc., SoftGenetics LLC, Cantada Bio, Geneyx Genomex Ltd., Freenome Holdings Inc., and BlueBee Inc.

Product Offerings with Advanced Long-Read Sequencing Services

Major companies in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market are focusing on developing innovative services, such as advanced long-read sequencing services, to gain a competitive edge. Advanced long-read sequencing involves cutting-edge technologies to analyze genetic material with longer sequence reads, allowing for more comprehensive and accurate characterization of DNA and RNA.

Segments:

• By Product: Software, Services

• By Application: Functional Genomics, Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Transfection, Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNP) Analysis, Mutational Analysis, Microarray Analysis, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Interference, Pathway Analysis

• By End User: Research And Academic Institutions, Biotechnology And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Forensic Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

