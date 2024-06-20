ZMS Cables Successfully Supplies Cables for Honduran Electricity Company Project
DUBAI, UAE, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honduran Electricity Company (referred to as ENEE) is a government-owned and operated electric utility company that operates under the Honduran government's electric power sector.ENEE's mission is to improve the quality of the country's electric power services, bring electric power services to all corners of the country, and contribute to the reduction of energy poverty and the promotion of the country's socio-economic development.
Honduras is a republican country in Central America, bordering Guatemala in the northern half and El Salvador in the southern half; neighboring Nicaragua in the south; bordering the Caribbean Sea in the east and north; and the Gulf of Fonseca in the south (west) as an outlet to the Pacific Ocean.
Recently, global temperatures have risen into the summer season, and Honduras has been affected by the impact of the summer heat. Honduran Minister of Energy and head of the National Electricity Company (ENEE), Eric Tejada, recently said that due to the heat wave, the country's energy consumption increased by nearly 30% in May, of which the industrial sector alone increased by nearly 25%. The Honduran website "process. hn" reported that Tejada wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that May was the one most affected by the heat, with an increase of 122 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in overall energy consumption compared to the same period last year.
Electricity levels across Honduras
Honduras is one of the least developed countries in Latin America. Agriculture is the dominant sector of the national economy, and the industrial base is relatively weak. Residential electricity consumption in Latin America as a whole is on the downstream level, and many remote and industrially underdeveloped areas have little access to electricity or have to bear very expensive electricity bills.
Data show that Honduras consumes a total of about 12.01 TWh of electricity per year. Low-carbon energy sources contribute 7.57 TWh of this amount, or the vast majority of the total, and these low-carbon sources include hydro (4 TWh), biofuels (1.25 TWh), and solar (1.19 TWh). Fossil fuels contribute the remaining 4.44 TWh. Compared to the global per capita electricity consumption of 425 watts, Honduran residents' per capita electricity consumption is clearly low. This lower power generation could lead to a lack of electricity supply, which could limit economic development and the population's quality of life.
Honduran Electricity Companies ENEE and ZMS
With 4,600 employees, ENEE is responsible for generating, transmitting, distributing, and distributing electricity in the country, serving 1.3 million households and 100,000 commercial and industrial customers, covering 84.8% of the country's electricity needs. The company's vision is to become the country's foremost power utility by 2026, reducing energy poverty and contributing to the country's socio-economic development. The main mission is to improve the quality of electricity services and bring this service to all corners of the country.
But such a level of industrial development in the country and low GDP per capita has led ENEE to struggle in promoting power development in the country as well. Not only is it difficult to develop power, but the lack of equipment in the process and as a result the development of power has led to the need for the company to frequently import quality power equipment for the smooth development of power.
This time ZMS cooperated with ENEE in the project CYC-CYC-ENEE-F02 to supply aluminum overhead cables.
Aerial cables are the least environmentally friendly cable to use. The use of overhead cables to transmit electricity is completely unaffected by local heat warnings.
Advantages of cooperative overhead cable:
1. High reliability, the use of overhead cables can greatly reduce all types of short-circuit failures, compared with the overhead bare wires, the failure rate is relatively low.
2. Power supply security is good, the use of overhead cables so that personal electric shock casualties are greatly reduced when the overhead cable is energized, when the human body or other animals accidentally touch the cable insulation surface, as long as the cable is not broken, the human and animal will not cause harm.
3. Convenient maintenance, overhead cables can be set up in any kind of tower, can also be set up along the wall, and in special circumstances can also be in the bushes through, directly with the fittings fixed on the trunk.
4. Reasonable economy, although the use of aerial cable rather than the use of overhead bare wires in the price is a little more expensive but cheaper than ordinary underground installation of cables. The comprehensive cost is lower, more economical, and reasonable.
Taking into account the local power level in Honduras, ZMS is committed to contributing to the local power development, ensuring the safety, economy, and after-sales maintenance of this overhead conductor cooperation project, and always practicing further cooperation and development between China and Honduras.
Journey of cooperation between ZMS and ENEE
ZMS's cable factory is located in Gongyi, Zhengzhou City. After producing the cables according to the customer's requirements, the loyal customer came from the country of Honduras to visit ZMS's factory, observe the production line of the cables, and be responsible for accepting the quality of the goods.
This power cooperation will alleviate the power tension in some parts of Honduras to a certain extent.
Under the impact of constant high temperature, Honduras had to "raise the cost of electricity" to make electricity mandatory to be relieved, but then faced with the public's denunciation, that the increase in electricity costs is a very unreasonable means. In the face of the public's concern about the increase in electricity costs, Tejada said that the National Electricity Company has taken various measures to solve the problem. The staff has been professionally trained and customers can file complaints and claims through communication channels such as WhatsApp or 118 hotline call center and the official social media platforms of the National Power Corporation. There are also 28 customer service centers across the country.
But these are not a solution to the power crunch, and for today's solution, it is still necessary to vigorously develop the country's power infrastructure, which is the fundamental strategy to solve the power crunch.
Tejada emphasized that the "energy amnesty" will be valid until 31 July 2024. The "amnesty" is a draft approved by the Honduran Congress in January, aimed at reducing the economic burden of electricity consumers for six months. During this period, consumers will be exempt from paying penalties, interest, and surcharges when purchasing electricity. The policy not only provides financial support to hundreds of thousands of electricity consumers but also ensures the financial stability of the national electricity company.
Electrification project in remote areas of Honduras benefits more than 20,000 people
ENEE, the Honduran national electricity company, recently presented electrification projects developed in the municipality of Bruce Laguna, department of Gracias Adios, and the island of Guanaja, department of Bay Islands. The new projects have benefited more than 20,000 people, improving the quality of life of the local population and contributing to socio-economic development.
The Honduran newspaper El Herald reported on May 20 that in Honduras, 15% of the country does not have any electricity supply, and ENNE, through its management of the Social Electrification Fund (Fosode), proposed the "Rural Electrification Program for Remote Areas" (Perla) to develop new electrification projects in the municipality of Laguna de la Cruz and the island of Guanaja. The development of new electrification projects.
Yadira Álvarez, head of the Social Electrification Fund, explained that the electrification project in the city of Bruce Laguna, with an investment of 115 million lempiras, has benefited 14,000 inhabitants of the city, of whom more than 5,400 have benefited directly and more than 8,500 indirectly. The project, which began operating on August 18 last year, is connected to the grid of the National Electricity Company (CNE), with the construction of a photovoltaic plant and the installation of a distribution network that includes transformers, poles and LED street lights.
Guanaja Island is one of the most beautiful natural paradises in Honduras and the world. Previously, energy issues limited local socio-economic development. According to reports, the Guanaja Island electrification project invested 106 million lempiras, directly benefiting more than 6,000 residents. At present, the installed photovoltaic power station will soon be put into operation, which will bring stable and low-cost electricity to residents.
Yadira said that the electrification services of the National Electricity Company have reduced energy costs and encouraged investment in tourism, which has had a positive impact on the economic development of Guanaja Island. The transformation of Guanaja's energy system has already begun, and the electrification project operated and managed by the National Electricity Company will provide a more secure, people-centered electricity service.
ZMS Cable's cooperation with ENEE in Honduras is an incentive for both companies on the road to electricity. Both companies have followed the country's economic development strategy, and this three-year-long cooperation has laid a deep foundation for future development. The customer recognized the scale of the ZMS factory, equipment, and technology, and affirmed the quality of the products.
