Digital Wallets to Digital Transformation: SaaS Expense Management 2024 - 2033

SaaS-Based Expense Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s SaaS-Based Expense Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SaaS-based expense management market leverages Software as a Service solutions to automate expense processes, enhancing efficiency and accessibility. These platforms simplify expense capture, categorization, approval, and reporting via web browsers or mobile apps, catering to remote workforces with seamless internet connectivity.

Rising Adoption of Business Travel Drives Market Growth

The surge in business travel activities fuels demand for SaaS-based expense management solutions, ensuring compliance with expense policies and budget adherence. In 2021, global Travel & Tourism business spending rose to approximately $800 billion, highlighting the pivotal role of expense management in controlling costs and optimizing financial planning.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players like International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE lead the market with innovations such as DIY expense automation platforms. For instance, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd. introduced XPNS in June 2023, a user-friendly SaaS platform streamlining expense workflows and reducing processing costs by up to 75%.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

In the forecast period, trends include the integration of artificial intelligence, mobile-first solutions, and enhanced data security measures. Role-based access controls and cloud-based solutions further drive market growth, catering to the evolving needs of enterprises for scalable and secure expense management solutions.

SaaS-Based Expense Management Market Segments

• Type: Travel And Expense Management, Telecom Expense Management

• Component: Solution, Services

• Deployment: On Cloud, On Premise

• Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Scale Enterprise

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Promising Growth

North America dominated the SaaS-based expense management market in 2023, driven by early adoption of advanced technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific emerges as a rapidly growing region, fueled by increasing digitalization and adoption of cloud-based solutions.

SaaS-Based Expense Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The SaaS-Based Expense Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on SaaS-based expense management market size, SaaS-based expense management market drivers and trends, SaaS-based expense management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The SaaS-based expense management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

