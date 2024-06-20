Market Intelligence Report 2024: Vegan Ice Cream Industry

Vegan Ice Cream Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vegan Ice Cream Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vegan ice cream market refers to frozen desserts made without animal products, appealing to those following vegan, vegetarian, or plant-based diets. It utilizes alternatives like almond, coconut, or soy milk, offering diverse flavors and textures to cater to various dietary preferences.

Rising Popularity of Vegan Diets Drives Market Growth

The vegan ice cream market has witnessed robust growth, expanding from $0.67 billion in 2023 to an estimated $0.72 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth is driven by changing demographics, cultural diversity, and evolving dietary preferences worldwide. Additionally, celebrity endorsements and menu inclusions in restaurants have bolstered market demand.

Explore the global vegan ice cream market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15486&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Nestlé S.A., McDonald's Corporation, and Oatly Group AB are focusing on product innovation and partnerships to enhance their market presence. For example, Magnum introduced the vegan blueberry cookie ice cream with a sorbet center, combining vegan vanilla biscuit-flavored ice cream with a fruity blueberry sorbet core, catering to vegan consumers seeking indulgent options.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Innovation in ingredients, collaborations for new product development, and the rise of premium offerings characterize the vegan ice cream market. Functional ingredients and innovative packaging are also becoming prominent trends, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Market Segments

• Source: Coconut Milk, Almond Milk, Cashew Milk, Soy Milk

• Product: Impulse, Artisanal, Take Home

• Form: Singles, Blends

• Flavor: Vanilla, Chocolate, Butter Pecan, Strawberry, Neapolitan, Cookies And Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Caramel

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food And Drink Specialists, Restaurants, Online Stores

Geographical Insights: Europe Poised for Rapid Growth

North America led the vegan ice cream market in 2023, with Europe projected as the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Comprehensive insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the complete report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global vegan ice cream market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-global-market-report

Vegan Ice Cream Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vegan Ice Cream Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vegan ice cream market size, vegan ice cream market drivers and trends, vegan ice cream market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The vegan ice cream market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-substitutes-non-dairy-milk-global-market-report

Ice Cream Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-cream-global-market-report

Lactose-Free Dairy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lactose-free-dairy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293