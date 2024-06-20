WOO X Lists $ZRO on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform known for its robust liquidity and competitive price execution, is pleased to announce the listing of $ZRO on its spot market.



The token ZRO is at the center of the LayerZero ecosystem, serving multiple purposes such as paying transaction fees within the LayerZero protocol, incentivizing validators and relayers, and enabling decentralized governance. Holders of $ZRO can actively engage in the protocol’s decision-making process by voting on proposals related to the platform’s development and evolution.

LayerZero distinguishes itself with its innovative approach to cross-chain communication. By integrating smart contracts across different chains with a network of relayers and oracles, LayerZero facilitates the secure and efficient transfer of data and assets between blockchains. This model is poised to unlock new opportunities for decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized finance (DeFi), and other advanced blockchain solutions.

$ZRO is to be listed at 12:00 pm UTC on June 20, on the spot market

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform known for its robust liquidity and competitive price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

