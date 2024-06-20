2024 System on Chip (SoC) Market Analysis: Global Trends and Opportunities

On Chip Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's System On Chip Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $214.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The system on chip (SoC) market refers to an integrated circuit that consolidates various electronic system components onto a single chip, offering advantages such as reduced power consumption, smaller form factors, lower costs, and improved performance compared to traditional discrete components. It finds extensive applications across diverse electronic devices.

Advancements in Semiconductor Technology Drive Market Growth

The SoC market has exhibited strong growth, expanding from $140.34 billion in 2023 to an estimated $152.46 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth trajectory is attributed to advancements in semiconductor technology, the proliferation of mobile computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) boom, the rise of wearable technology, and the evolution of automotive electronics.

Explore the global system on chip market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15481&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Qualcomm are focusing on developing next-generation AI solutions and enhancing edge processing capabilities. For example, Atlazo Inc. launched the AZ-N1 AI SoC tailored for smart devices, featuring an energy-efficient AI and ML processor (Axon ITM) for tasks like audio processing and health tracking.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

In the forecast period, trends include the integration of heterogeneous cores, emphasis on security, customization, advancements in packaging technologies, and the rise of domain-specific architectures to meet specialized industry needs.

Market Segments

Type: Digital System On Chips, Mixed-Signal System On Chips, Analog System On Chips

Application: Home Appliances, Portable Electronic Devices, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Medical Devices, Radio-Frequency Devices, Power-Electronic Devices, Wired And Wireless Communication Devices, Wearable Devices, Other Applications

End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive And Transportation, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare, Power And Utility, Other End Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads, Expected to Grow

Asia-Pacific dominated the SoC market in 2023 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Comprehensive insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the complete report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global system on chip market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/system-on-chip-global-market-report

System On Chip Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The System On Chip Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on system on chip market size, system on chip market drivers and trends, system on chip market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The system on chip market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-global-market-report

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-tire-pressure-monitoring-system-global-market-report

Battlefield Management System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battlefield-management-system-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293